2024 Best Colleges for Communication Disorders Degree in Wisconsin

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communication Disorders Degree programs in Wisconsin. We looked at 7 programs to put our Communication Disorders Degree rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communication Disorders Degree in Wisconsin. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communication Disorders Degree is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communication Disorders Degree: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communication Disorders Degree in Wisconsin. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communication Disorders Degree undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Wisconsin. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communication Disorders Degree degree in Wisconsin.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communication Disorders Degree Majors in Wisconsin

What is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Wisconsin?

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point earned an average of $38,127 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Wisconsin?

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,637 to attend University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Wisconsin?

Marquette University is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $37,170 to attend Marquette University .

#1 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $38,127
Average Debt $20,525
Program Size 72
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
4 Year
Stevens Point, WI
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, located in Stevens Point, WI has 72 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $38,127.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 1,852 students
Tuition $7,672
#2 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $29,995
Average Debt $18,444
Program Size 47
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
4 Year
River Falls, WI
University of Wisconsin-River Falls, located in River Falls, WI has 47 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $29,995.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 1,395 students
Tuition $7,937
#3 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $25,967
Average Debt $17,987
Program Size 131
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
4 Year
Eau Claire, WI
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, located in Eau Claire, WI has 131 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $25,967.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 2,131 students
Tuition $8,822
#4 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $24,035
Average Debt $22,446
Program Size 179
University of Wisconsin-Madison
4 Year
Madison, WI
University of Wisconsin-Madison, located in Madison, WI has 179 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $24,035.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 10,560 students
Tuition $10,415
#5 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $23,526
Program Size 89
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
4 Year
Whitewater, WI
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, located in Whitewater, WI has 89 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 2,601 students
Tuition $7,637
#6 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 61
Marquette University
4 Year
Milwaukee, WI
Marquette University , located in Milwaukee, WI has 61 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 2,865 students
Tuition $37,170
#7 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $28,000
Program Size 34
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM)
4 Year
Milwaukee, WI
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM), located in Milwaukee, WI has 34 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 5,394 students
Tuition $9,429
