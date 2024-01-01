Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Alabama

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Alabama. We looked at 18 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Alabama. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Alabama. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Alabama. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Alabama.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Alabama

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Alabama?

Auburn University (AU) is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Auburn University (AU) earned an average of $38,289 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Alabama?

University of South Alabama is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,332 to attend University of South Alabama.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Alabama?

Spring Hill College is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $34,092 to attend Spring Hill College.

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $20,316
Program Size 245
Auburn University (AU)
4 Year
Auburn, AL
Auburn University (AU), located in Auburn, AL has 245 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,093 students
Tuition $10,424
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,363
Average Debt $21,255
Program Size 251
The University of Alabama (UA)
4 Year
Tuscaloosa, AL
The University of Alabama (UA), located in Tuscaloosa, AL has 251 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,363.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 8,428 students
Tuition $10,170
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $23,623
Program Size 46
University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH)
4 Year
Huntsville, AL
University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), located in Huntsville, AL has 46 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 1,632 students
Tuition $9,128
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $32,029
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
University of Mobile
4 Year
Mobile, AL
University of Mobile, located in Mobile, AL has 20 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $32,029.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 298 students
Tuition $20,470
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $31,547
Average Debt $21,257
Program Size 179
University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)
4 Year
Birmingham, AL
University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), located in Birmingham, AL has 179 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $31,547.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 4,669 students
Tuition $7,766
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Huntingdon College
4 Year
Montgomery, AL
Huntingdon College, located in Montgomery, AL has 20 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 311 students
Tuition $25,050
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $29,141
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
University of West Alabama
4 Year
Livingston, AL
University of West Alabama, located in Livingston, AL has 28 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $29,141.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 842 students
Tuition $8,734
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $28,849
Average Debt $25,619
Program Size 173
University of South Alabama
4 Year
Mobile, AL
University of South Alabama, located in Mobile, AL has 173 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $28,849.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 3,560 students
Tuition $7,332
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $28,381
Average Debt $28,701
Program Size 104
Jacksonville State University
4 Year
Jacksonville, AL
Jacksonville State University, located in Jacksonville, AL has 104 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $28,381.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,672 students
Tuition $7,500
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $26,585
Average Debt $22,785
Program Size 131
University of North Alabama
4 Year
Florence, AL
University of North Alabama, located in Florence, AL has 131 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $26,585.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 1,387 students
Tuition $7,774
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $24,837
Average Debt $32,022
Program Size 127
Alabama State University
4 Year
Montgomery, AL
Alabama State University, located in Montgomery, AL has 127 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $24,837.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 910 students
Tuition $8,720
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $23,649
Average Debt $20,000
Program Size 48
Auburn University at Montgomery
4 Year
Montgomery, AL
Auburn University at Montgomery, located in Montgomery, AL has 48 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $23,649.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 884 students
Tuition $9,350
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $21,052
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 68
Troy University
4 Year
Troy, AL
Troy University, located in Troy, AL has 68 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $21,052.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 3,484 students
Tuition $7,924
#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 34
Spring Hill College
4 Year
Mobile, AL
Spring Hill College, located in Mobile, AL has 34 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 41%
Undergraduates 259 students
Tuition $34,092
#15 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
Samford University (SU)
4 Year
Birmingham, AL
Samford University (SU), located in Birmingham, AL has 28 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 1,546 students
Tuition $28,370
