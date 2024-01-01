Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Arizona

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Arizona. We looked at 12 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Arizona. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Arizona. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Arizona. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Arizona.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Arizona

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Arizona?

University of Arizona is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Arizona earned an average of $44,914 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Arizona?

Western International University is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,000 to attend Western International University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Arizona?

Arizona Christian University is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $23,110 to attend Arizona Christian University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $44,914
Average Debt $18,984
Program Size 527
University of Arizona
4 Year
Tucson, AZ
Video Rating
University of Arizona , located in Tucson, AZ has 527 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $44,914.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 9,503 students
Tuition $11,403
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $41,732
Average Debt $21,153
Program Size 738
Arizona State University-Skysong
4 Year
Scottsdale, AZ
Arizona State University-Skysong, located in Scottsdale, AZ has 738 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $41,732.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 5,056 students
Tuition $8,565
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $41,732
Average Debt $21,153
Program Size 732
Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
4 Year
Tempe, AZ
Video Rating
Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU), located in Tempe, AZ has 732 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $41,732.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 12,153 students
Tuition $10,158
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $41,732
Average Debt $21,153
Program Size 173
Arizona State University-West (ASU)
4 Year
Glendale, AZ
Video Rating
N/A
Arizona State University-West (ASU), located in Glendale, AZ has 173 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $41,732.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 1,004 students
Tuition $9,684
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $41,732
Average Debt $21,153
Program Size 65
Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU)
4 Year
Phoenix, AZ
Video Rating
Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU), located in Phoenix, AZ has 65 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $41,732.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 3,240 students
Tuition $10,158
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $41,732
Average Debt $21,153
Program Size 9
Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic)
4 Year
Mesa, AZ
Video Rating
Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic), located in Mesa, AZ has 9 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $41,732.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 1,043 students
Tuition $9,684
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $40,233
Average Debt $38,461
Program Size 465
University of Phoenix-Arizona
4 Year
Tempe, AZ
University of Phoenix-Arizona, located in Tempe, AZ has 465 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $40,233.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 21,846 students
Tuition $10,554
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $38,906
Average Debt $19,470
Program Size 123
Northern Arizona University (NAU)
4 Year
Flagstaff, AZ
Video Rating
Northern Arizona University (NAU), located in Flagstaff, AZ has 123 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $38,906.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 7,188 students
Tuition $10,358
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $33,138
Average Debt $24,598
Program Size 304
Grand Canyon University (GCU)
4 Year
Phoenix, AZ
Video Rating
Grand Canyon University (GCU), located in Phoenix, AZ has 304 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $33,138.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 18,315 students
Tuition $17,050
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Arizona Christian University
4 Year
Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Christian University, located in Phoenix, AZ has 18 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 137 students
Tuition $23,110
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Ottawa University-Phoenix
4 Year
Phoenix, AZ
Ottawa University-Phoenix, located in Phoenix, AZ has 13 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 237 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
Western International University
4 Year
Tempe, AZ
Western International University, located in Tempe, AZ has 2 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 321 students
Tuition $6,000
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Communications Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved