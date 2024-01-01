Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Arkansas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Arkansas. We looked at 13 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Arkansas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Arkansas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Arkansas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Arkansas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Arkansas

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Arkansas?

University of Phoenix-Arkansas is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Phoenix-Arkansas earned an average of $40,233 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Arkansas?

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,062 to attend University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Arkansas?

John Brown University is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $24,468 to attend John Brown University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $38,829
Average Debt $22,662
Program Size 320
University of Arkansas
4 Year
Fayetteville, AR
University of Arkansas, located in Fayetteville, AR has 320 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $38,829.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 5,963 students
Tuition $8,522
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 48
Ouachita Baptist University
4 Year
Arkadelphia, AR
Ouachita Baptist University, located in Arkadelphia, AR has 48 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 275 students
Tuition $24,120
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $33,138
Average Debt $20,152
Program Size 56
Arkansas Tech University
4 Year
Russellville, AR
Arkansas Tech University, located in Russellville, AR has 56 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $33,138.
Acceptance Rate 89%
Undergraduates 1,558 students
Tuition $6,192
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $32,382
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
University of Central Arkansas
4 Year
Conway, AR
University of Central Arkansas, located in Conway, AR has 26 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $32,382.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 2,322 students
Tuition $7,889
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt $13,881
Program Size 35
University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS)
4 Year
Fort Smith, AR
Video Rating
University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS), located in Fort Smith, AR has 35 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 797 students
Tuition $5,062
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
John Brown University
4 Year
Siloam Springs, AR
John Brown University, located in Siloam Springs, AR has 21 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 614 students
Tuition $24,468
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $27,564
Average Debt $23,831
Program Size 60
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
4 Year
Little Rock, AR
University of Arkansas at Little Rock, located in Little Rock, AR has 60 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $27,564.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 1,967 students
Tuition $7,624
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $24,035
Average Debt $22,588
Program Size 64
Arkansas State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Jonesboro, AR
Arkansas State University-Main Campus, located in Jonesboro, AR has 64 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $24,035.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 3,407 students
Tuition $8,050
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
University of Arkansas at Monticello
4 Year
Monticello, AR
University of Arkansas at Monticello, located in Monticello, AR has 18 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 436 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Harding University
4 Year
Searcy, AR
Harding University, located in Searcy, AR has 9 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 99%
Undergraduates 1,382 students
Tuition $17,805
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Henderson State University
4 Year
Arkadelphia, AR
Henderson State University, located in Arkadelphia, AR has 8 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 661 students
Tuition $8,100
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Central Baptist College
4 Year
Conway, AR
Central Baptist College, located in Conway, AR has 4 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 47%
Undergraduates 146 students
Tuition $14,400
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
4 Year
Pine Bluff, AR
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, located in Pine Bluff, AR has 2 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 441 students
Tuition $6,538
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Communications Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved