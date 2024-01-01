Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Indiana

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Indiana. We looked at 36 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Indiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Indiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Indiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Indiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Indiana

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Indiana?

DePauw University is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from DePauw University earned an average of $43,054 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Indiana?

Indiana University-East is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,930 to attend Indiana University-East.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Indiana?

DePauw University is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,678 to attend DePauw University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $43,054
Average Debt $26,276
Program Size 146
DePauw University
4 Year
Greencastle, IN
Video Rating
DePauw University, located in Greencastle, IN has 146 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $43,054.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 559 students
Tuition $44,678
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $41,342
Average Debt $26,995
Program Size 56
Saint Mary's College
4 Year
Notre Dame, IN
Saint Mary's College, located in Notre Dame, IN has 56 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $41,342.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 372 students
Tuition $37,400
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $40,452
Average Debt $19,875
Program Size 399
Indiana University-Bloomington
4 Year
Bloomington, IN
Video Rating
N/A
Indiana University-Bloomington, located in Bloomington, IN has 399 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $40,452.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 10,650 students
Tuition $10,388
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $39,049
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
University of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne
4 Year
Fort Wayne, IN
University of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne, located in Fort Wayne, IN has 14 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $39,049.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 535 students
Tuition $27,220
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $38,443
Average Debt $18,617
Program Size 318
Purdue University-Main Campus
4 Year
West Lafayette, IN
Video Rating
Purdue University-Main Campus, located in West Lafayette, IN has 318 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $38,443.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 9,732 students
Tuition $10,002
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,780
Average Debt $21,641
Program Size 160
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI)
4 Year
Indianapolis, IN
Video Rating
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI), located in Indianapolis, IN has 160 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,780.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 6,715 students
Tuition $9,056
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,424
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 56
Hanover College
4 Year
Hanover, IN
Hanover College, located in Hanover, IN has 56 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,424.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 253 students
Tuition $34,514
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,054
Average Debt $19,273
Program Size 78
Indiana University-Southeast
4 Year
New Albany, IN
Indiana University-Southeast, located in New Albany, IN has 78 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,054.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 952 students
Tuition $6,949
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $36,848
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 43
Valparaiso University
4 Year
Valparaiso, IN
Valparaiso University, located in Valparaiso, IN has 43 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $36,848.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,452 students
Tuition $36,160
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,594
Average Debt $16,887
Program Size 66
Indiana University-East
4 Year
Richmond, IN
Indiana University-East, located in Richmond, IN has 66 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,594.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 836 students
Tuition $6,930
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt $24,144
Program Size 96
Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne
4 Year
Fort Wayne, IN
Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, located in Fort Wayne, IN has 96 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 1,551 students
Tuition $8,080
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $34,704
Average Debt $22,018
Program Size 34
Indiana University-Kokomo
4 Year
Kokomo, IN
Indiana University-Kokomo, located in Kokomo, IN has 34 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $34,704.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 603 students
Tuition $6,941
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $33,565
Average Debt $20,162
Program Size 135
Ball State University (BSU)
4 Year
Muncie, IN
Video Rating
Ball State University (BSU), located in Muncie, IN has 135 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $33,565.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 5,208 students
Tuition $9,498
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $32,569
Average Debt $24,895
Program Size 43
University of Southern Indiana
4 Year
Evansville, IN
University of Southern Indiana, located in Evansville, IN has 43 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $32,569.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 1,830 students
Tuition $7,178
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $31,690
Average Debt $21,000
Program Size 69
Indiana University-South Bend
4 Year
South Bend, IN
Indiana University-South Bend, located in South Bend, IN has 69 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $31,690.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 919 students
Tuition $6,986
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Communications Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved