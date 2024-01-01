Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Iowa

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Iowa. We looked at 24 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Iowa. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Iowa. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Iowa. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Iowa.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Iowa

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Iowa?

Kaplan University-Davenport Campus is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Kaplan University-Davenport Campus earned an average of $44,021 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Iowa?

Iowa State University (ISU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,736 to attend Iowa State University (ISU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Iowa?

Luther College is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $39,190 to attend Luther College.

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $44,021
Average Debt $35,420
Program Size 60
Kaplan University-Davenport Campus
4 Year
Davenport, IA
Kaplan University-Davenport Campus, located in Davenport, IA has 60 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $44,021.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 6,399 students
Tuition $14,241
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $44,021
Average Debt $35,420
Program Size 3
Kaplan University-Des Moines Campus
4 Year
Urbandale, IA
Kaplan University-Des Moines Campus, located in Urbandale, IA has 3 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $44,021.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 151 students
Tuition N/A
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $44,021
Average Debt $35,420
Program Size 1
Kaplan University-Cedar Falls Campus
4 Year
Cedar Falls, IA
Kaplan University-Cedar Falls Campus, located in Cedar Falls, IA has 1 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $44,021.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 61 students
Tuition N/A
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $41,500
Average Debt $21,258
Program Size 429
University of Iowa (UI)
4 Year
Iowa City, IA
University of Iowa (UI), located in Iowa City, IA has 429 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $41,500.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 6,835 students
Tuition $8,104
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $39,153
Average Debt $22,417
Program Size 174
Iowa State University (ISU)
4 Year
Ames, IA
Iowa State University (ISU), located in Ames, IA has 174 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $39,153.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 7,860 students
Tuition $7,736
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
Central College
4 Year
Pella, IA
Central College, located in Pella, IA has 23 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 229 students
Tuition $33,345
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,748
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 35
Loras College
4 Year
Dubuque, IA
Loras College, located in Dubuque, IA has 35 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,748.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 353 students
Tuition $30,628
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,363
Average Debt $22,250
Program Size 150
University of Northern Iowa
4 Year
Cedar Falls, IA
University of Northern Iowa, located in Cedar Falls, IA has 150 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,363.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 2,579 students
Tuition $7,817
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $36,848
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 33
Luther College
4 Year
Decorah, IA
Luther College, located in Decorah, IA has 33 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $36,848.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 496 students
Tuition $39,190
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,546
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 51
Wartburg College
4 Year
Waverly, IA
Wartburg College, located in Waverly, IA has 51 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,546.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 306 students
Tuition $37,190
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 29
St. Ambrose University
4 Year
Davenport, IA
St. Ambrose University, located in Davenport, IA has 29 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 988 students
Tuition $28,380
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $34,526
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Coe College
4 Year
Cedar Rapids, IA
Coe College, located in Cedar Rapids, IA has 19 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $34,526.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 316 students
Tuition $39,080
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $25,775
Program Size 32
University of Dubuque
4 Year
Dubuque, IA
University of Dubuque, located in Dubuque, IA has 32 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 558 students
Tuition $27,895
#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Graceland University-Lamoni
4 Year
Lamoni, IA
Graceland University-Lamoni, located in Lamoni, IA has 19 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 626 students
Tuition $25,890
#15 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $29,461
Average Debt $24,847
Program Size 34
Waldorf University
4 Year
Forest City, IA
Waldorf University, located in Forest City, IA has 34 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $29,461.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 584 students
Tuition $20,884
