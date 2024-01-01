Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Kentucky

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Kentucky. We looked at 18 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Kentucky. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Kentucky. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Kentucky. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Kentucky.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Kentucky

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Kentucky?

Thomas More College is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Thomas More College earned an average of $41,205 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Kentucky?

Kentucky Mountain Bible College is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,440 to attend Kentucky Mountain Bible College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Kentucky?

Bellarmine University is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $37,650 to attend Bellarmine University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $41,205
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 26
Thomas More College
4 Year
Crestview Hills, KY
Thomas More College, located in Crestview Hills, KY has 26 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $41,205.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 383 students
Tuition $29,153
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,526
Average Debt $25,070
Program Size 151
Northern Kentucky University
4 Year
Highland Heights, KY
Northern Kentucky University, located in Highland Heights, KY has 151 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,526.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 2,740 students
Tuition $9,120
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,729
Average Debt $23,010
Program Size 90
Bellarmine University
4 Year
Louisville, KY
Bellarmine University, located in Louisville, KY has 90 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,729.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 897 students
Tuition $37,650
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $34,348
Average Debt $22,333
Program Size 411
University of Kentucky (UK)
4 Year
Lexington, KY
Video Rating
University of Kentucky (UK), located in Lexington, KY has 411 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $34,348.
Acceptance Rate 89%
Undergraduates 6,529 students
Tuition $10,936
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $22,430
Program Size 494
University of Louisville
4 Year
Louisville, KY
Video Rating
University of Louisville, located in Louisville, KY has 494 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 4,881 students
Tuition $10,744
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $23,298
Program Size 94
Western Kentucky University
4 Year
Bowling Green, KY
Video Rating
Western Kentucky University, located in Bowling Green, KY has 94 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 3,674 students
Tuition $9,482
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $32,124
Average Debt $26,054
Program Size 55
Morehead State University
4 Year
Morehead, KY
Morehead State University, located in Morehead, KY has 55 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $32,124.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 1,590 students
Tuition $8,098
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $31,708
Average Debt $22,048
Program Size 37
Asbury University
4 Year
Wilmore, KY
Video Rating
Asbury University, located in Wilmore, KY has 37 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $31,708.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 369 students
Tuition $27,934
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $31,127
Average Debt $23,562
Program Size 46
Eastern Kentucky University
4 Year
Richmond, KY
Video Rating
N/A
Eastern Kentucky University, located in Richmond, KY has 46 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $31,127.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 3,445 students
Tuition $8,150
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 34
Georgetown College
4 Year
Georgetown, KY
Video Rating
Georgetown College, located in Georgetown, KY has 34 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 259 students
Tuition $34,280
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $28,960
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 57
Lindsey Wilson College
4 Year
Columbia, KY
Lindsey Wilson College, located in Columbia, KY has 57 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $28,960.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 680 students
Tuition $23,162
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $27,590
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 35
Berea College
4 Year
Berea, KY
Berea College, located in Berea, KY has 35 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $27,590.
Acceptance Rate 37%
Undergraduates 316 students
Tuition $24,870
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $22,880
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 28
University of Pikeville
4 Year
Pikeville, KY
University of Pikeville, located in Pikeville, KY has 28 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $22,880.
Acceptance Rate 100%
Undergraduates 353 students
Tuition $18,840
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
University of the Cumberlands
4 Year
Williamsburg, KY
University of the Cumberlands, located in Williamsburg, KY has 24 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 1,895 students
Tuition $21,000
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Kentucky Wesleyan College
4 Year
Owensboro, KY
Kentucky Wesleyan College, located in Owensboro, KY has 21 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 136 students
Tuition $23,120
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Communications Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved