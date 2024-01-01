Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Missouri

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Missouri. We looked at 29 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Missouri. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Missouri. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Missouri. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Missouri.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Missouri

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Missouri?

DeVry University-Missouri is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from DeVry University-Missouri earned an average of $42,123 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Missouri?

Harris-Stowe State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,220 to attend Harris-Stowe State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Missouri?

Saint Louis University (SLU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $39,226 to attend Saint Louis University (SLU).

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $40,233
Average Debt $38,461
Program Size 1
University of Phoenix-Missouri
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
University of Phoenix-Missouri, located in Saint Louis, MO has 1 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $40,233.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 90 students
Tuition N/A
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $38,337
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
William Jewell College
4 Year
Liberty, MO
William Jewell College, located in Liberty, MO has 12 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $38,337.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 272 students
Tuition $32,330
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,883
Average Debt $19,584
Program Size 192
University of Missouri-Kansas City
4 Year
Kansas City, MO
Video Rating
N/A
University of Missouri-Kansas City, located in Kansas City, MO has 192 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,883.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 3,448 students
Tuition $7,837
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,165
Average Debt $21,010
Program Size 338
University of Missouri-Columbia (MU)
4 Year
Columbia, MO
Video Rating
University of Missouri-Columbia (MU), located in Columbia, MO has 338 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,165.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 8,379 students
Tuition $9,509
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $36,745
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 102
Saint Louis University (SLU)
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
Video Rating
Saint Louis University (SLU), located in Saint Louis, MO has 102 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $36,745.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 3,267 students
Tuition $39,226
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,518
Average Debt $23,692
Program Size 57
University of Central Missouri
4 Year
Warrensburg, MO
University of Central Missouri, located in Warrensburg, MO has 57 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,518.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 4,506 students
Tuition $7,322
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt $28,793
Program Size 196
Lindenwood University
4 Year
Saint Charles, MO
Video Rating
Lindenwood University, located in Saint Charles, MO has 196 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 3,031 students
Tuition $16,022
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Maryville University of Saint Louis
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
Maryville University of Saint Louis, located in Saint Louis, MO has 21 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,786 students
Tuition $26,958
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $34,847
Average Debt $18,509
Program Size 145
Truman State University
4 Year
Kirksville, MO
Truman State University, located in Kirksville, MO has 145 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $34,847.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,342 students
Tuition $7,456
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $34,704
Average Debt $26,038
Program Size 68
Webster University
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
Webster University, located in Saint Louis, MO has 68 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $34,704.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 5,043 students
Tuition $25,500
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $34,348
Average Debt $25,485
Program Size 154
Northwest Missouri State University
4 Year
Maryville, MO
Northwest Missouri State University, located in Maryville, MO has 154 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $34,348.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 1,439 students
Tuition $6,767
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $33,726
Average Debt $24,755
Program Size 180
Southeast Missouri State University
4 Year
Cape Girardeau, MO
Southeast Missouri State University, located in Cape Girardeau, MO has 180 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $33,726.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 2,053 students
Tuition $6,990
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $33,281
Average Debt $23,447
Program Size 28
Missouri Western State University
4 Year
Saint Joseph, MO
Missouri Western State University, located in Saint Joseph, MO has 28 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $33,281.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 782 students
Tuition $7,090
#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $32,391
Average Debt $20,183
Program Size 67
Missouri Southern State University
4 Year
Joplin, MO
Missouri Southern State University, located in Joplin, MO has 67 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $32,391.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 890 students
Tuition $5,523
#15 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $31,374
Average Debt $22,681
Program Size 232
University of Missouri-St Louis
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
University of Missouri-St Louis, located in Saint Louis, MO has 232 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $31,374.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,991 students
Tuition $9,394
