2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Nebraska

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Nebraska. We looked at 15 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Nebraska. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Nebraska. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Nebraska. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Nebraska.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Nebraska

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Nebraska?

Creighton University is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Creighton University earned an average of $50,856 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Nebraska?

Wayne State College is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,898 to attend Wayne State College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Nebraska?

Creighton University is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $36,422 to attend Creighton University.

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $50,856
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Creighton University
4 Year
Omaha, NE
Creighton University, located in Omaha, NE has 22 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $50,856.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 2,218 students
Tuition $36,422
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $44,021
Average Debt $35,420
Program Size 1
Kaplan University-Omaha Campus
4 Year
Omaha, NE
Kaplan University-Omaha Campus, located in Omaha, NE has 1 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $44,021.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 90 students
Tuition N/A
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $44,021
Average Debt $35,420
Program Size 1
Kaplan University-Lincoln Campus
4 Year
Lincoln, NE
Kaplan University-Lincoln Campus, located in Lincoln, NE has 1 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $44,021.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 72 students
Tuition N/A
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 53
University of Nebraska at Omaha
4 Year
Omaha, NE
University of Nebraska at Omaha, located in Omaha, NE has 53 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 3,061 students
Tuition $6,898
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $39,153
Average Debt $18,787
Program Size 88
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
4 Year
Lincoln, NE
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, located in Lincoln, NE has 88 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $39,153.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 5,227 students
Tuition $8,367
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $38,313
Average Debt $22,224
Program Size 49
Bellevue University
4 Year
Bellevue, NE
Bellevue University, located in Bellevue, NE has 49 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $38,313.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,879 students
Tuition $7,050
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 33
Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU)
4 Year
Lincoln, NE
Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU), located in Lincoln, NE has 33 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 498 students
Tuition $29,800
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $32,391
Average Debt $23,431
Program Size 41
Wayne State College
4 Year
Wayne, NE
Wayne State College, located in Wayne, NE has 41 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $32,391.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 725 students
Tuition $5,898
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $28,236
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Chadron State College
4 Year
Chadron, NE
Chadron State College, located in Chadron, NE has 16 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $28,236.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 589 students
Tuition $6,220
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Hastings College
4 Year
Hastings, NE
Hastings College, located in Hastings, NE has 11 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 276 students
Tuition $27,300
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Union College
4 Year
Lincoln, NE
Union College, located in Lincoln, NE has 9 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 190 students
Tuition $21,970
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Grace University
4 Year
Omaha, NE
Grace University, located in Omaha, NE has 7 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 109 students
Tuition $20,548
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Midland University
4 Year
Fremont, NE
Midland University, located in Fremont, NE has 6 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 306 students
Tuition $29,400
#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Concordia University-Nebraska
4 Year
Seward, NE
Concordia University-Nebraska, located in Seward, NE has 4 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 590 students
Tuition $27,110
#15 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
York College
4 Year
York, NE
York College, located in York, NE has 3 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 66 students
Tuition $17,200
