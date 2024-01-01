Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communications in New Hampshire

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in New Hampshire. We looked at 8 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in New Hampshire. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in New Hampshire. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New Hampshire. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in New Hampshire.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in New Hampshire

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in New Hampshire?

Saint Anselm College is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Saint Anselm College earned an average of $44,542 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in New Hampshire?

Granite State College is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,257 to attend Granite State College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in New Hampshire?

Colby-Sawyer College is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $38,860 to attend Colby-Sawyer College.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $44,542
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 71
Saint Anselm College
4 Year
Manchester, NH
Saint Anselm College, located in Manchester, NH has 71 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $44,542.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 443 students
Tuition $37,904
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $44,356
Average Debt $22,806
Program Size 336
University of New Hampshire-Main Campus
4 Year
Durham, NH
University of New Hampshire-Main Campus, located in Durham, NH has 336 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $44,356.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 3,559 students
Tuition $16,986
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $44,356
Average Debt $22,806
Program Size 31
University of New Hampshire at Manchester
4 Year
Manchester, NH
University of New Hampshire at Manchester, located in Manchester, NH has 31 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $44,356.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 159 students
Tuition $14,143
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $39,741
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Colby-Sawyer College
4 Year
New London, NH
Colby-Sawyer College, located in New London, NH has 17 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $39,741.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 280 students
Tuition $38,860
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,748
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 65
Plymouth State University
4 Year
Plymouth, NH
Plymouth State University, located in Plymouth, NH has 65 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,748.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,060 students
Tuition $13,128
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,653
Average Debt $23,480
Program Size 137
Keene State College
4 Year
Keene, NH
Keene State College, located in Keene, NH has 137 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,653.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,082 students
Tuition $13,228
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $31,127
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 28
Franklin Pierce University
4 Year
Rindge, NH
Franklin Pierce University, located in Rindge, NH has 28 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $31,127.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 545 students
Tuition $33,320
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Granite State College
4 Year
Concord, NH
Granite State College, located in Concord, NH has 11 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 477 students
Tuition $7,257
0
4.0
My GPA
