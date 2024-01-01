Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Oklahoma

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Oklahoma. We looked at 14 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Oklahoma. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Oklahoma. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Oklahoma. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Oklahoma.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Oklahoma

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Oklahoma?

University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus earned an average of $39,467 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Oklahoma?

Northeastern State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,547 to attend Northeastern State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Oklahoma?

University of Tulsa is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $39,521 to attend University of Tulsa.

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $39,467
Average Debt $20,341
Program Size 243
University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
4 Year
Norman, OK
University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus, located in Norman, OK has 243 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $39,467.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,162 students
Tuition $10,090
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $22,788
Program Size 48
University of Tulsa
4 Year
Tulsa, OK
University of Tulsa, located in Tulsa, OK has 48 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 1,140 students
Tuition $39,521
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $20,503
Program Size 36
Southeastern Oklahoma State University
4 Year
Durant, OK
Southeastern Oklahoma State University, located in Durant, OK has 36 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 844 students
Tuition $5,975
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,568
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 29
Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)
4 Year
Shawnee, OK
Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU), located in Shawnee, OK has 29 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,568.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 412 students
Tuition $24,000
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $18,564
Program Size 49
East Central University
4 Year
Ada, OK
East Central University, located in Ada, OK has 49 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 946 students
Tuition $5,874
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
University of Central Oklahoma
4 Year
Edmond, OK
University of Central Oklahoma, located in Edmond, OK has 11 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 3,001 students
Tuition $6,096
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $31,848
Average Debt $25,750
Program Size 40
Oral Roberts University
4 Year
Tulsa, OK
Oral Roberts University, located in Tulsa, OK has 40 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $31,848.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 430 students
Tuition $24,792
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Northeastern State University
4 Year
Tahlequah, OK
Northeastern State University, located in Tahlequah, OK has 10 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 1,810 students
Tuition $5,547
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $26,933
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 32
Cameron University
4 Year
Lawton, OK
Cameron University, located in Lawton, OK has 32 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $26,933.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 652 students
Tuition N/A
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $26,121
Average Debt $13,839
Program Size 31
Southwestern Oklahoma State University
4 Year
Weatherford, OK
Southwestern Oklahoma State University, located in Weatherford, OK has 31 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $26,121.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 1,020 students
Tuition $6,090
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Oklahoma Christian University
4 Year
Edmond, OK
Oklahoma Christian University, located in Edmond, OK has 16 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 738 students
Tuition $19,890
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Southern Nazarene University
4 Year
Bethany, OK
Southern Nazarene University, located in Bethany, OK has 13 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 845 students
Tuition $23,320
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma
4 Year
Chickasha, OK
University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, located in Chickasha, OK has 12 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 161 students
Tuition $6,270
#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
St. Gregory's University
4 Year
Shawnee, OK
St. Gregory's University, located in Shawnee, OK has 6 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 166 students
Tuition $20,280
