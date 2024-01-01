Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Oregon

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Oregon. We looked at 16 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Oregon. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Oregon. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Oregon. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Oregon.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Oregon

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Oregon?

Oregon State University (OSU) is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Oregon State University (OSU) earned an average of $36,488 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Oregon?

Eastern Oregon University is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,764 to attend Eastern Oregon University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Oregon?

Willamette University is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $45,617 to attend Willamette University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $36,488
Average Debt $21,236
Program Size 142
Oregon State University (OSU)
4 Year
Corvallis, OR
Video Rating
Oregon State University (OSU), located in Corvallis, OR has 142 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $36,488.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,211 students
Tuition $10,107
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,864
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 38
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
4 Year
McMinnville, OR
Video Rating
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus, located in McMinnville, OR has 38 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,864.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 328 students
Tuition $38,754
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $35,683
Average Debt $20,963
Program Size 286
Portland State University (PSU)
4 Year
Portland, OR
Video Rating
Portland State University (PSU), located in Portland, OR has 286 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $35,683.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 6,057 students
Tuition $8,034
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $34,704
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 74
Western Oregon University (WOU)
4 Year
Monmouth, OR
Video Rating
Western Oregon University (WOU), located in Monmouth, OR has 74 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $34,704.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 1,146 students
Tuition $9,369
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $34,704
Average Debt $24,125
Program Size 55
Lewis & Clark College
4 Year
Portland, OR
Lewis & Clark College, located in Portland, OR has 55 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $34,704.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 828 students
Tuition $45,104
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $31,042
Average Debt $21,000
Program Size 81
Southern Oregon University
4 Year
Ashland, OR
Southern Oregon University, located in Ashland, OR has 81 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $31,042.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 1,051 students
Tuition $8,145
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $30,409
Average Debt $25,125
Program Size 36
University of Portland (UP)
4 Year
Portland, OR
Video Rating
University of Portland (UP), located in Portland, OR has 36 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $30,409.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 987 students
Tuition $42,288
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $28,792
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 30
Eastern Oregon University
4 Year
La Grande, OR
Eastern Oregon University, located in La Grande, OR has 30 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $28,792.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 739 students
Tuition $7,764
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $25,774
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 64
Willamette University
4 Year
Salem, OR
Willamette University, located in Salem, OR has 64 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $25,774.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 675 students
Tuition $45,617
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $23,279
Program Size 36
University of Oregon (UO)
4 Year
Eugene, OR
Video Rating
University of Oregon (UO), located in Eugene, OR has 36 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 5,942 students
Tuition $10,289
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Pacific University
4 Year
Forest Grove, OR
Pacific University, located in Forest Grove, OR has 18 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,160 students
Tuition $39,858
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Oregon Institute of Technology
4 Year
Klamath Falls, OR
Video Rating
N/A
Oregon Institute of Technology, located in Klamath Falls, OR has 13 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 708 students
Tuition $8,838
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
George Fox University
4 Year
Newberg, OR
George Fox University, located in Newberg, OR has 12 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,127 students
Tuition $33,142
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Marylhurst University
4 Year
Marylhurst, OR
Marylhurst University, located in Marylhurst, OR has 7 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 100%
Undergraduates 330 students
Tuition $20,835
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Communications
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Northwest Christian University
4 Year
Eugene, OR
Northwest Christian University, located in Eugene, OR has 7 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 240 students
Tuition $27,270
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Communications Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved