2024 Best Colleges for Communications in Rhode Island

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in Rhode Island. We looked at 7 programs to put our Communications rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communications in Rhode Island. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications in Rhode Island. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communications undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Rhode Island. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications degree in Rhode Island.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors in Rhode Island

What is the best university for majoring in Communications in Rhode Island?

Bryant University is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Bryant University earned an average of $51,690 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications in Rhode Island?

Rhode Island College is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,197 to attend Rhode Island College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications in Rhode Island?

Brown University is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,346 to attend Brown University .

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $51,690
Average Debt $22,645
Program Size 87
Bryant University
4 Year
Smithfield, RI
Bryant University, located in Smithfield, RI has 87 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $51,690.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,002 students
Tuition $39,808
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $45,175
Average Debt $26,904
Program Size 87
Roger Williams University
4 Year
Bristol, RI
Roger Williams University, located in Bristol, RI has 87 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $45,175.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 1,053 students
Tuition $31,800
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,684
Average Debt $20,945
Program Size 394
University of Rhode Island (URI)
4 Year
Kingston, RI
University of Rhode Island (URI), located in Kingston, RI has 394 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,684.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 3,868 students
Tuition $12,862
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $37,568
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 33
Salve Regina University
4 Year
Newport, RI
Salve Regina University, located in Newport, RI has 33 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $37,568.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 654 students
Tuition $36,740
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $36,141
Average Debt $16,293
Program Size 62
Brown University
4 Year
Providence, RI
Brown University , located in Providence, RI has 62 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $36,141.
Acceptance Rate 9%
Undergraduates 2,523 students
Tuition $49,346
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $33,281
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 41
Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU)
4 Year
Providence, RI
Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU), located in Providence, RI has 41 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $33,281.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,188 students
Tuition $29,566
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $30,650
Average Debt $20,786
Program Size 171
Rhode Island College
4 Year
Providence, RI
Rhode Island College, located in Providence, RI has 171 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $30,650.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,683 students
Tuition $8,197
