Will you get into Concordia International School Hanoi?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Concordia International School Hanoi.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Concordia International School Hanoi’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2026.
Is your high school GPA good enough for Concordia International School Hanoi?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Concordia International School Hanoi is 2.6 on a 4.0 scale. (You can calculate your high school a GPA
here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Concordia International School Hanoi is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
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Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Concordia International School Hanoi with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Concordia International School Hanoi
Will I get into Concordia International School Hanoi with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Concordia International School Hanoi
Will I get into Concordia International School Hanoi with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Concordia International School Hanoi
Will I get into Concordia International School Hanoi with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Concordia International School Hanoi
Will I get into Concordia International School Hanoi with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Concordia International School Hanoi
Will I get into Concordia International School Hanoi with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Concordia International School Hanoi
Will I get into Concordia International School Hanoi with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Concordia International School Hanoi
Will I get into Concordia International School Hanoi with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Concordia International School Hanoi
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