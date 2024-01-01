Will you get into Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.75
Is your high school GPA good enough for Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach is 3.75 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
-
Will I get into Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
-
Will I get into Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
-
Will I get into Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
-
Will I get into Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
-
Will I get into Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach