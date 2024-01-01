Will you get into Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach.

For a more detailed breakdown of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.75

Is your high school GPA good enough for Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach is 3.75 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.