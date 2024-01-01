Will you get into Moravian College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Moravian College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Moravian College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Moravian College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Moravian College.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1010.0
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.52
Is your high school GPA good enough for Moravian College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Moravian College is 3.52 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Moravian College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Moravian College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Moravian College
Will I get into Moravian College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Moravian College
Will I get into Moravian College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Moravian College
Will I get into Moravian College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Moravian College
Will I get into Moravian College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Moravian College
Will I get into Moravian College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Moravian College
Will I get into Moravian College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at Moravian College
Will I get into Moravian College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Moravian College