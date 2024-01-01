Will you get into Moravian College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Moravian College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Moravian College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Moravian College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Moravian College.

School Average Average SAT 1010.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.52

Is your high school GPA good enough for Moravian College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Moravian College is 3.52 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Moravian College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.