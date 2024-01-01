Baker's cafeteria or "caf" is located in the union and goes by the formal name "The Susanne Richardson Teel Dining Hall". You will always find someone to sit by and to say hi to the second you walk in. The caf is basically like a golden corral, but better. There is a "classics" station with the special of the day, a pasta bar, pizza, breadsticks, sandwich station, "chef's table", salad bar and grill. All are delicious and you will always find something that hits the spot.