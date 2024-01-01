YOU'RE WATCHING
Berry College (BC) Dining & Food
00:54
Vahalla (food court)
Inside of the Krannert Student Activites Center is the Berry Food Court, my favorite place on campus primarily because they have a Chick-Fil-A. However, the food court also has plenty of other restaurants like Subway and a Japanese Restaurant, as well as a Starbucks, a cafeteria, and more! The food court, like Java, takes Flexbucks, the on-campus currency students are given, as well as card and cash for when you inevitably run out (like I did).
01:24
D-hall part 1 - about d-hall
The Dining Hall is located in the Krannert Center, and is the only dining hall on Berry's campus. The Dining Hall offers a wide variety of foods, including vegetarian and gluten-free options. In addition to a pizza bar, there is an Explore Bar for "exotic" foods, a Mongolian Bar, yogurt and ice cream stations, as well as other lines for more options. The dining hall is open from 7:00 AM to 8:00PM Monday - Friday, with special hours on the weekends for dinner and brunch.
00:49
Java city
Java City is an awesome coffee shop located in the library because where else on campus will you find an overwhelming amount of people needing coffee? In addition to coffee, Java also has milkshakes, smoothies (amazing) cinnamon buns, and other desserts, as well as housing a POD station selling drinks, fruit, snacks, and more.
00:37
Exploring rome - city creamery
Me and my friend Lizzie met up in Rome to go get some frozen yogurt and take a nice break from studying. City Creamery is a cool place to relax, and a hotspot for college students in Rome. They have tons of flavors to choose from, and since it is located right on Broad Street, it is easy to access and easy to go to after spending a day on the town.
01:56
What to know about food options at berry college with abby grace
Krannert Student Center, Viking Court and Dining Hall. Berry College's food options by freshman Communications Major Abby Grace Shrader.
00:28
D-hall part 2 - they had carmel cakes
A quick look at some of the food D-Hall has to serve. On Saturday's the Mongolian station is closed, but tonight they still had plenty of food for us to choose from. I had a great dinner of pizza, grapes, yogurt, and carmel cakes, easily one of the best d-hall deserts available.
