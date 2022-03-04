Berry College (BC)
2024 Berry College (BC) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 95.0% of freshman live on campus at Berry College (BC)?
What type of housing does Berry College (BC) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Berry College (BC), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|38.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|18.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|10.0
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|21.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|8.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|5.0
What are the dorms like at Berry College (BC)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Berry College (BC) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Berry College (BC), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Berry College (BC) feel like home!
- Berry Reservoir Dorm at Berry College (BC)
- Recitation Hall Dorm at Berry College (BC)
- Dana Hall Dorm at Berry College (BC)
- Martha Berry Hwy Dorm at Berry College (BC)
- Berry College Dorm at Berry College (BC)
- Berry College: Memorial Library Dorm at Berry College (BC)
- City Creamery Dorm at Berry College (BC)
- Mary Hall Dorm at Berry College (BC)
- Berry College Chapel Dorm at Berry College (BC)
- Cage Center Dorm at Berry College (BC)
- Ford Reflecting Pool Dorm at Berry College (BC)
- Krannert Center Dorm at Berry College (BC)
- Laughlin Building Dorm at Berry College (BC)
What are the dimensions of Berry College (BC) dorm rooms?
The Berry College (BC) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Berry College (BC) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Berry College (BC) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
