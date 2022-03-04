Sign Up
Berry College (BC)

2024 Berry College (BC) Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 95.0% of freshman live on campus at Berry College (BC)?

What type of housing does Berry College (BC) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Berry College (BC), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 38.0
Women's Dorms true 18.0
Men's Dorms true 10.0
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 21.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 8.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 5.0

What are the dorms like at Berry College (BC)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Berry College (BC) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Berry College (BC), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Berry College (BC) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Berry College (BC) dorm rooms?

The Berry College (BC) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Berry College (BC) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Berry College (BC) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

03:59
Tour of the ford complex
Dorms
Welcome to the Ford Complex! Home to some athletic buildings, freshman dorms, our music center, and our vet clinic, Ford is one of the busiest and nicest places on campus. Funded by Henry Ford, the Ford buildings have an immense amount of history pertaining to Berry, being a filming spot for movies like Remember the Titans, and hosting the Youth Camp for the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. Ford is an awesome place to come study outside and relax, or just hang out with some friends.
03:35
Housing at berry and tour of dana hall with abby grace
Demo Account Dorms
Freshman Communications Major Abby Grace Shrader describes the three housing options available for freshman on the Berry College Campus.  She also gives an inside look at the Dana Hall housing option.  All students, with few exceptions, are required to live on campus during their time at Berry.
02:38
Demo Account Dorms
Demo Account Dorms
Sophomore Communications Major Camille Lueder provides an inside look at Berry College's housing options for freshmen.  With few exceptions, students are required to live on campus.

02:38
Demo Account Dorms
Demo Account Dorms
Sophomore Communications Major Camille Lueder provides an inside look at Berry College's housing options for freshmen.  With few exceptions, students are required to live on campus.

03:35
Demo Account Dorms
Demo Account Dorms
Freshman Communications Major Abby Grace Shrader describes the three housing options available for freshman on the Berry College Campus.  She also gives an inside look at the Dana Hall housing option.  All students, with few exceptions, are required to live on campus during their time at Berry.

03:59
Dorms
Dorms
Welcome to the Ford Complex! Home to some athletic buildings, freshman dorms, our music center, and our vet clinic, Ford is one of the busiest and nicest places on campus. Funded by Henry Ford, the Ford buildings have an immense amount of history pertaining to Berry, being a filming spot for movies like Remember the Titans, and hosting the Youth Camp for the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. Ford is an awesome place to come study outside and relax, or just hang out with some friends.
