What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at Brigham and Women's Hospital?

What type of housing does Brigham and Women's Hospital provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms - Women's Dorms - Men's Dorms - Sorority Housing - Fraternity Housing - Single-student Apartments - Married Student Apartments - Special Houses for Disable Students - Special Houses for International Students - Cooperative Houses - Other Housing Type -

What are the dorms like at Brigham and Women's Hospital?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Brigham and Women's Hospital dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Brigham and Women's Hospital, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Brigham and Women's Hospital feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Brigham and Women's Hospital dorm rooms?

The Brigham and Women's Hospital dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Brigham and Women's Hospital on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Brigham and Women's Hospital likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.