Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

California Baptist University (CBU) Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

02:23
Stamps courtyard, ascbu, and don't step on the cbu seal.
Campus
Stamps courtyard is a focal point of our campus! This is where many clubs set up tents or fundraisers take place, small events are held here like music performances and it's just a beautiful spot on campus. Also, make sure not to step on the CBU seal!
00:10
Inside the cbu theater
Campus
The CBU theater is spectacular and puts on amazing shows! If you like musical theater or traditional plays CBU puts on multiple great shows a year that you don't want to miss.
00:49
A hidden spot no one knows about? the prayer room in new james!
Campus
The prayer room is a great place to relax, study or meet with a group of people to pray or work on anything. Its almost always empty because most students at CBU don't know about it!
01:34
Chapel and the events center!
Campus
Check out the brand new events center! It holds over 5000 people and is where our chapel services are held. Chapel is mandatory but the speakers are usually AMAZING! With insightful knowledge, if you are a believer or not.
00:52
The iconic palm drive
Campus
Palm Drive is the perfect location for a photo shoot, hammock-ing session, and just another piece that makes CBU one of the best college campuses in America.
01:43
Another film major's perspective, meet lauren!
Campus
Lauren and I were studying for our next big test and I decided to ask her some questions about CBU. See what she has to say!
01:55
The front lawn
Campus
This is the Front Lawn at CBU. Tons of events are held here and its truly just a great spot to hang out late at night, play ultimate frisbee, do a photoshoot, and more!
00:21
Here's the ring. just in case!
Campus
Heres the location of the CBU ring just in case you step on the CBU seal. Unless you don't feel like graduating, then don't bother.
01:13
Ran into some friends, hear what they have to say about cbu!
Campus
Saw some of my friends outside of tower hall and decided to ask them some questions about CBU to get their opinions!
01:49
Athletic complex
Campus
A quick glimpse of the athletic fields and the long walk to the Health Science Campus!
SHOW MORE

California Baptist University (CBU)

02:23
Stamps courtyard, ascbu, and don't step on the cbu seal.
Campus
Stamps courtyard is a focal point of our campus! This is where many clubs set up tents or fundraisers take place, small events are held here like music performances and it's just a beautiful spot on campus. Also, make sure not to step on the CBU seal!
00:10
Inside the cbu theater
Campus
The CBU theater is spectacular and puts on amazing shows! If you like musical theater or traditional plays CBU puts on multiple great shows a year that you don't want to miss.
00:49
A hidden spot no one knows about? the prayer room in new james!
Campus
The prayer room is a great place to relax, study or meet with a group of people to pray or work on anything. Its almost always empty because most students at CBU don't know about it!
01:34
Chapel and the events center!
Campus
Check out the brand new events center! It holds over 5000 people and is where our chapel services are held. Chapel is mandatory but the speakers are usually AMAZING! With insightful knowledge, if you are a believer or not.
01:55
The front lawn
Campus
This is the Front Lawn at CBU. Tons of events are held here and its truly just a great spot to hang out late at night, play ultimate frisbee, do a photoshoot, and more!
00:21
Here's the ring. just in case!
Campus
Heres the location of the CBU ring just in case you step on the CBU seal. Unless you don't feel like graduating, then don't bother.
01:49
Athletic complex
Campus
A quick glimpse of the athletic fields and the long walk to the Health Science Campus!
00:50
Spin bikes! what are they?
Campus
These new bikes were just added to the campus in the Spring of 2018! An easy way to get around for a good price. OR just buy a longboard!
01:14
The brand new engineering building!
Campus
The new engineering building is almost finished! it is scheduled to be done in the Fall of 2018! Also, take a look around at the two beach volleyball nets and the brand new events center which was finished in 2017!
01:17
The james building, is it haunted?
Campus
The James building is a 5 story building including a super awesome and (creepy) basement. Rumors have it to be haunted but I don't believe it. Also, miles of catacombs run beneath the building all the way to Down Town Riverside, but they are all blocked off.
SHOW MORE

California Baptist University (CBU) California Baptist University

00:52
The iconic palm drive
Campus
Palm Drive is the perfect location for a photo shoot, hammock-ing session, and just another piece that makes CBU one of the best college campuses in America.
01:13
Ran into some friends, hear what they have to say about cbu!
Campus
Saw some of my friends outside of tower hall and decided to ask them some questions about CBU to get their opinions!
01:23
Hey guys! welcome to cbu
Campus
Hey guys! Wanted to introduce myself and give a brief rundown of some new things coming to campus before giving my tour. I'm standing in one of my favorite spots on Campus, Harding Square.

California Baptist University (CBU) Farmers Insurance - Stacy-Ann Holgate

01:43
Another film major's perspective, meet lauren!
Campus
Lauren and I were studying for our next big test and I decided to ask her some questions about CBU. See what she has to say!

California Baptist University (CBU) Wallace Theatre

01:49
Meet alicia! she's a theater major
Campus
Alicia might be an actor, but she's not acting when she says the food is her favorite thing about CBU. The food here is dang good!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved