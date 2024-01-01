YOU'RE WATCHING
California Baptist University (CBU) Campus
Stamps courtyard, ascbu, and don't step on the cbu seal.
Stamps courtyard is a focal point of our campus! This is where many clubs set up tents or fundraisers take place, small events are held here like music performances and it's just a beautiful spot on campus. Also, make sure not to step on the CBU seal!
Inside the cbu theater
The CBU theater is spectacular and puts on amazing shows! If you like musical theater or traditional plays CBU puts on multiple great shows a year that you don't want to miss.
A hidden spot no one knows about? the prayer room in new james!
The prayer room is a great place to relax, study or meet with a group of people to pray or work on anything. Its almost always empty because most students at CBU don't know about it!
Chapel and the events center!
Check out the brand new events center! It holds over 5000 people and is where our chapel services are held. Chapel is mandatory but the speakers are usually AMAZING! With insightful knowledge, if you are a believer or not.
The iconic palm drive
Palm Drive is the perfect location for a photo shoot, hammock-ing session, and just another piece that makes CBU one of the best college campuses in America.
Another film major's perspective, meet lauren!
Lauren and I were studying for our next big test and I decided to ask her some questions about CBU. See what she has to say!
The front lawn
This is the Front Lawn at CBU. Tons of events are held here and its truly just a great spot to hang out late at night, play ultimate frisbee, do a photoshoot, and more!
Here's the ring. just in case!
Heres the location of the CBU ring just in case you step on the CBU seal. Unless you don't feel like graduating, then don't bother.
Ran into some friends, hear what they have to say about cbu!
Saw some of my friends outside of tower hall and decided to ask them some questions about CBU to get their opinions!
Athletic complex
A quick glimpse of the athletic fields and the long walk to the Health Science Campus!
Spin bikes! what are they?
These new bikes were just added to the campus in the Spring of 2018! An easy way to get around for a good price. OR just buy a longboard!
The brand new engineering building!
The new engineering building is almost finished! it is scheduled to be done in the Fall of 2018! Also, take a look around at the two beach volleyball nets and the brand new events center which was finished in 2017!
The iconic palm drive
Palm Drive is the perfect location for a photo shoot, hammock-ing session, and just another piece that makes CBU one of the best college campuses in America.
Ran into some friends, hear what they have to say about cbu!
Saw some of my friends outside of tower hall and decided to ask them some questions about CBU to get their opinions!