California Baptist University (CBU) Dining & Food
00:50
Late night at briscos!
Briscos is a super popular hangout spot to get food late at night! Briscos serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner and has a big surrounding lawn and a fire pit. Its the perfect location to
00:52
Food with friends at the alumni dinning commons
Just enjoying a meal with some friends! The Alumni Dining Commons is a super social place with TONS of options for food!
01:07
College of health and science campus!
The health science campus is home to the amazing Foodology, a favorite among CBU students. This campus has been newly renovated.
