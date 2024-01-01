Sign Up
California Lutheran University (CLU) Dining & Food

04:42
On-campus dining
Food
Walking all the way across campus, which takes 8 minutes at most, along the Spine pointing out different dining options. The five on-campus dinign options are Ullman Commons, Ullman-To-Go, Centrum Cafe, Starbucks and Jamba Juice. Jamba is kiosk style, meaning you order from a window and get your smoothie from another window. The smoothies are a great healthy option and their acai bowls are very popular for breakfast and lunch. Starbucks is always busy, because the drinks and food are popular and because students, commuters especially, will go to Starbucks to study and socialize. Don't rely on their service to be fast and don't hang out in there if you are looking for a quiet place to study.
02:23
Not the greatest food... but it'll do
Food
Every other school says they have great food and I can honestly say that at Ullman Commons we have great breakfast and great desserts. For lunch and dinner, I would recommend getting sandwiches from the window that connects to Ullman-to-go or going at the beginning of dinner hours and getting whats fresh and made to order at the back counter.
04:38
Fun things to do in t.o. and socal!!
Food
Meet Nissa and learn about some things to do around Thousand Oaks like places to eat and shop and see movies. If you go out a little further you can spend a day with Mickey Mouse and friends at Disneyland or meet celebrities in Los Angeles or go for a swim in the Pacific Ocean.
00:47
Centrum cafe
Food
Centrum Cafe is our upper classroom dining place. It is closest to Mt. Clef Hall and the Student Union. The best thing to order is the cheese quesadilla block meal with fries and a vanilla Mt. Dew. The patio is a great spot to chill with friends or enjoy a beautiful day. Food here is more greasy and the menu changes yearly.
01:52
The best place to eat at cal lu
Food
Ullman-to-go has healthier food options like bagels and sandwiches, plus some not healthy options like breakfast burritos, ice cream and pizza. It is in the center of campus, connected to Ullman Dining Commons. You can order on the Tap 'n' Go app and by the time you walk in, your food will be ready and waiting for you. You have to try the breakfast burrito and pizza bagel at least once as a rite of passage.

California Lutheran University (CLU)

California Lutheran University (CLU)

California Lutheran University (CLU) Centrum Cafe

