Walking all the way across campus, which takes 8 minutes at most, along the Spine pointing out different dining options. The five on-campus dinign options are Ullman Commons, Ullman-To-Go, Centrum Cafe, Starbucks and Jamba Juice. Jamba is kiosk style, meaning you order from a window and get your smoothie from another window. The smoothies are a great healthy option and their acai bowls are very popular for breakfast and lunch. Starbucks is always busy, because the drinks and food are popular and because students, commuters especially, will go to Starbucks to study and socialize. Don't rely on their service to be fast and don't hang out in there if you are looking for a quiet place to study.