The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Right? So tonight is supposed to be, like, the most casual night. So I'm wearing this dress from Brandy Melville. Um, and then I'm just wearing black sandals to kind of like making more casual straighten my hair. Now let's show you I'm sure from goodwill, you know, that's what good will literally so cure from me. I think it's September 25th. Um, I'll show you guys make a really quick I gotta go. Um, and then I have different shoes to walk around in, some wearing these to walk in. Pedro's also you guys in a little bit later on. So gonna go do that right now? I'll update you guys. Just because you're kind of like speed dating, it's weird, I don't know, but I just got back to the dorm for a lunch break. So I'm texting my RC trying to figure that are in on him to be back in five minutes. So things are going really well for me right now, actually, like the house I was at but can't talk about that now. So I just finished my recruitment process, which was the house tours Day two. I did three houses last night and it houses today, so there was definitely a lot going on and a lot of my mind. I was like, Oh, my goodness, what am I doing with my life? I definitely tried to go into the whole recruitment process with really knowing nothing. I've made a lot of friends just through the recruitment process already, and I'm excited to keep doing that. Um, it's perfect recruitment, especially since to her day, because it's a little bit casual. I did not buckle them because I'm about to put my regular walking shoes on. I haven't really up to do eyes at all today, So today was my third day of recruitment and we did, sister. We had sisterhood today, so I went back to seven out of the 10 houses today. I ended up finding some more houses that is interested in. I did get drop from one house that I actually kind of liked. We have to walk to everything house, and they're all far apart because we don't have Greek row walked over six miles today and we've been up and move in since, like, 6 30 this morning, which is insane. Um, and right now, I think it's, like sick, So yeah, it's been going on for 12 hours. No, you guys, what I'm wearing today wearing the stress from Princess Polly. Basically, all of my dresses were actually from Princess Polly and the same exact style, but in her colors. Yeah, and then I'm wearing the same heals the pretty much been waiting the whole time. He's a from target, and then I'm wearing a little hoop earrings I got from Hmm. So yeah, well, look, honestly, kind of freaked out to go right now, because we don't know if we have houses that still want us and our like that we like. I also hated at the same time, just because I'm like, Douglas is so tiring, and I'm worried I'm not gonna get a house that I like. I don't want to spend money on a house that I'm not totally in love with, so I will see if I'm even going to join us. Um, right now I'm definitely leaning towards a Chi Opie. Kappa are a fee, right? We just got back from rush day for four. So basically what we did today is we went back to our, like, five or four houses. Then we got to pick our top two that we wanted to prep for tomorrow night, which is Pref Night or Pref Day for us. Looks beautiful in this dress Hole on the lights, Probably. This dress is directed it, but I think it's a fashion over on the back My shoes are also drifted but they're like Chinese laundry. Which houses? Yeah, I know, because, like in 20 minutes we're gonna know if we got a house that we like Warrant. Then we're gonna cry if we don't Yeah, guys, today is way are so nervous right now we actually all prepped the same house on I don't know, like, say for like, I'm way like our other houses. Just We had, like, a really good connection that we're all matching. Tonight with honestly, like the best I ever everyone I like met tonight I'd say you're doing your best friend. Yeah, I'm a new ao pi a sweet me And and I like other dorm friends, Courtney, and share bold O'Brien.