Chapman University (CU) Campus

01:15
Library tour + work/life balance
Madeline Howard Academics
This is the Leatherby Libraries located at the heart of Chapman's campus. They are a popular place to book study rooms and gear up for finals week. Many students balance their time between working hard in the library and exploring the fun things that Chapman has to offer.
00:50
Keck center for science and engineering
Academics
Our BRAND NEW science center! Chapman has been working on this building since my freshman year, and now it's finally here! Chapman is trying to expand their science programs, especially their engineering major. I never got to have a class here, but maybe you will!
00:55
Campus foodie: burger parlor
Madeline Howard Food
We went on an off-campus excursion to Burger Parlor which is a 5-minute walk from Chapman's campus. We review the best food to order there and discuss student discounts.
01:20
Musco center for the performing arts
Academics
Here's our performing arts center! It's relatively new; I believe it debuted my freshman year. I couldn't go inside (the only let you do so if you're in a class, seeing a performance, or actually performing!)
00:42
Wilson field
Campus
Here's our Field! Nothing much to add here :) Sometimes you can spot our mascot Pete the Panther roaming the field! *not a real panther
01:05
Laptops to go!
Kellie Daniel Campus
Here's a really cool thing that Chapman offers - laptops to go! Started by my friend and our SGA president, these laptops (Macs/PCs) are available for students to use 24/7!
00:33
Fowler school of law
Academics
Here's a little bit on our law school! You won't spend too much time in here (unless you're going to the bookstore). But if you're like me and want a quiet place to study, you might just find yourself on the 4th-floor balcony here! It's a nice place to get away and get some studying done.
01:47
Where in the world is carmen sandiego? (jk chapman)
Hey ya'll! In this video, I tell you a little bit more about Chapman and it's surrounding neighborhoods in Orange, CA!
00:58
Demille hall
Academics
Little Demille:) This used to be the old film school, but now it's home to the TLT (Tutoring, Learning, and Testing Center) and the Writing Center! Both Centers have certified instructors that can help you prepare for a final, go over homework, review your essays, and much more! A lot of students forget about this place (myself included) but it's another great hidden resource at Chapman.
00:37
Memorial lawn
Campus
Beautiful Memorial! It's basically the face of Chapman. So many people take pictures here - and who could blame them? It's beautiful! But besides pictures, classes are also taken in four of these buildings, while events are held in Memorial Hall.
00:55
Campus foodie: burger parlor
Madeline Howard Food
We went on an off-campus excursion to Burger Parlor which is a 5-minute walk from Chapman's campus. We review the best food to order there and discuss student discounts.

00:53
A look at our basic af student union (af = argyros forum)
Madeline Howard Food
Here is a look at our student union which houses classrooms, study spaces, dining services, and our school store!

01:12
Stadium tour! go panthers!
Madeline Howard
Wilson Stadium is Chapman's only stadium on campus. It hosts a variety of activities such as sports games, orientation, graduation, and bid day for Chapman greek life.
01:59
Welcome to my crib!!
Madeline Howard Dorms
This is a tour of my off-campus home at Chapman University. Students are required to live on campus for their first two years of school, but many choose to live in off-campus housing for their junior and senior year. Here is a tour of my off-campus room.
