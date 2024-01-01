Ok Bruxie is the BEST place that's (sort of ) part of Chapman. It's on the corner of Smith Hall, right by the four-way crosswalk and on your way to Dodge. It's got a bunch of sandwiches - all made with waffles instead of bread! I love the California Club - comes with turkey, pesto, tomato, lettuce, and bacon (of course a waffle too). They have awesome fries and I love snagging a basket before I head to Dodge!