Chapman University (CU) Dining & Food

00:55
Campus foodie: burger parlor
Madeline Howard Food
We went on an off-campus excursion to Burger Parlor which is a 5-minute walk from Chapman's campus. We review the best food to order there and discuss student discounts.
00:53
A look at our basic af student union (af = argyros forum)
Madeline Howard Food
Here is a look at our student union which houses classrooms, study spaces, dining services, and our school store!
01:05
Chapman University (CU)

01:05
Bruxie
Food
Ok Bruxie is the BEST place that's (sort of ) part of Chapman. It's on the corner of Smith Hall, right by the four-way crosswalk and on your way to Dodge. It's got a bunch of sandwiches - all made with waffles instead of bread! I love the California Club - comes with turkey, pesto, tomato, lettuce, and bacon (of course a waffle too). They have awesome fries and I love snagging a basket before I head to Dodge!
00:42
The circle
Food
Here's a little glimpse at what downtown Orange looks like! The Circle is walking distance from Chapman (probably like a less than 5-minute walk!) It's full of super great restaurants, boutiques, and antique shops. Whether it's going to Pizza Press for dinner or shopping for a new outfit, the Circle has it all! Today my little and I explore the food fair that comes to the Circle every Labor Day weekend!
00:29
Starbucks
Food
#classic Who doesn't love Starbucks? My go to is a Strawberry Acaí - what's yours?

00:55
Campus foodie: burger parlor
Madeline Howard Food
We went on an off-campus excursion to Burger Parlor which is a 5-minute walk from Chapman's campus. We review the best food to order there and discuss student discounts.

00:53
A look at our basic af student union (af = argyros forum)
Madeline Howard Food
Here is a look at our student union which houses classrooms, study spaces, dining services, and our school store!
