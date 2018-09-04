Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Chapman University (CU)

2024 Chapman University (CU) Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 90.0% of freshman live on campus at Chapman University (CU)?

What type of housing does Chapman University (CU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Chapman University (CU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 82.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 17.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 1.0

What are the dorms like at Chapman University (CU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Chapman University (CU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Chapman University (CU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Chapman University (CU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Chapman University (CU) dorm rooms?

The Chapman University (CU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Chapman University (CU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Chapman University (CU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

06:32
Going out routine - before and after
Megan Umansky Dorms
what i do before and after going out to parties !
00:36
Henley hall
Dorms
Here's Henley Hall! Each year, Chapman switches which dorms house which majors. I was in Glass Hall my freshman year, but now the film students are in Henley! At Chapman, you're dormed with those in your college, like Dodge or COPA. Fun fact: I am still roommates with my freshman year roommates!
15:05
College room tour 2018
Megan Umansky Dorms
My sophomore year apartment tour!
08:23
Freshman dorm room tour | chapman university
Megan Umansky Dorms
Here's my dorm in South Morlan at Chapman.
01:17
College dorm essentials
Madeline Howard Dorms
If you have ever wondered what to bring to college I have you covered. Here is my freshman year essentials that you might not forget to bring.
01:59
Welcome to my crib!!
Madeline Howard Dorms
This is a tour of my off-campus home at Chapman University. Students are required to live on campus for their first two years of school, but many choose to live in off-campus housing for their junior and senior year. Here is a tour of my off-campus room.

Chapman University (CU)

00:36
Henley hall
Dorms
Here's Henley Hall! Each year, Chapman switches which dorms house which majors. I was in Glass Hall my freshman year, but now the film students are in Henley! At Chapman, you're dormed with those in your college, like Dodge or COPA. Fun fact: I am still roommates with my freshman year roommates!
08:23
Freshman dorm room tour | chapman university
Megan Umansky Dorms
Here's my dorm in South Morlan at Chapman.
01:17
College dorm essentials
Madeline Howard Dorms
If you have ever wondered what to bring to college I have you covered. Here is my freshman year essentials that you might not forget to bring.

Chapman University (CU) Chapman University

06:32
Going out routine - before and after
Megan Umansky Dorms
what i do before and after going out to parties !
15:05
College room tour 2018
Megan Umansky Dorms
My sophomore year apartment tour!
01:59
Welcome to my crib!!
Madeline Howard Dorms
This is a tour of my off-campus home at Chapman University. Students are required to live on campus for their first two years of school, but many choose to live in off-campus housing for their junior and senior year. Here is a tour of my off-campus room.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved