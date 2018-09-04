Chapman University (CU)
2024 Chapman University (CU) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 90.0% of freshman live on campus at Chapman University (CU)?
What type of housing does Chapman University (CU) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Chapman University (CU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|82.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|17.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|1.0
What are the dorms like at Chapman University (CU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Chapman University (CU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Chapman University (CU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Chapman University (CU) feel like home!
- Chapman University Dorm at Chapman University (CU)
- Argyros Forum Dorm at Chapman University (CU)
- 149 N Glassell St Dorm at Chapman University (CU)
- 1 University Dr Dorm at Chapman University (CU)
- Digital Media Arts Center - Chapman University Dorm at Chapman University (CU)
- Urth Caffé Dorm at Chapman University (CU)
What are the dimensions of Chapman University (CU) dorm rooms?
The Chapman University (CU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Chapman University (CU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Chapman University (CU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours: