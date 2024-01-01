YOU'RE WATCHING
Claremont McKenna College (CMC) Dining & Food
00:33
Inside collins dining hall for snack! (free food!!)
My friend Max & I were hungry late at night, so we took a short trip over to Collins Dining Hall to get a free snack! They serve mozzarella sticks, quesadillas, egg rolls, jalapeño poppers, & more!
00:10
Ath tea with friends! (aka free food)
Waiting for our free snack at Ath Tea! The Ath Tea Rooms are really beautiful, and mostly quiet places to study on campus too! They have chocolate covered strawberries, rice krispies, juices, tea, coffee, water, cake-- such good snacks!
00:58
Cmc has so much free food!!!
Claremont McKenna has a ton of opportunities for free food for its students. From normal meals, Ath Tea, Meal Replacements and the grill at the Hub, and snack, CMC has got you covered at basically any time in the day when you're starving after class or a crazy midterm. They always have your back (or stomach??)
