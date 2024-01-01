Studying in New York offers a lot of great opportunities to go exploring with friends. On the morning this was filmed, my friends and I got up early to get cronuts (croissant donuts) from the world-famous bakery that invented them. Columbia has a subway station right on campus so it's really easy to get to all of the famous (or not-so-famous) places in New York that you've been dying to experience. Unfortunately, Columbia does not offer a discount on subway fare so each round trip costs a little over $5. However, Columbia does have many initiatives to get students out into the city, including offering free admission with a Columbia Student ID to most major museums in New York City including the Met and MoMA.