Columbia University in the City of New York Dining & Food
The most picturesque cafe at columbia
Joe's Coffee overlooking Broadway is one of the most photographed places on campus. If you come to Columbia, you should definitely make sure to visit. This is also one of my favorite study spots because even though the espresso bar closes at 8pm, you can still sit at the tables and do work all night long.
Day in my life
Life at Columbia can be hectic, but the community and opportunity for academic expansion is worth it. This video covers everything from food to the campus and classes. I would suggest visiting as many of the spots in the video if you come to visit.
Meal plans at columbia
Meal plans at Columbia are pretty similar to those at most schools. They run on a system of swipes. The plan can be very helpful because food is very expensive in NYC if you aren't on a meal plan. Columbia also offers dining dollars which can be spent at more niche cafes on campus. Flex dollars are also available and can be spent at nearby restaurants and stores such as Shake Shack and Whole Foods.
Check in with narizza at cafe east
Boba? Coffee? Snacks? Lerner has a cute little cafe for fast meet-ups with your fellow Columbia lions.
Ferris booth commons
Ferris Booth is my personal favorite of the dining halls at Columbia. It offers ready-made sandwiches as well as great salad bar. They also have an action station special of the day which varies from banh m with pork belly to gourmet grilled cheese. Unfortunately, the lines for these items can get extremely long at meal times. It is also important to mention that Columbia was just ranked the 2018 #1 best college for food by The Daily Meal.
John jay dining hall
John Jay Dining Hall is the best on campus at Columbia. There are 3 three dining halls at the campus. One is called Ferris, providing healthy and popular Amercian food. The other one is JJs Place, mainly serving some junk food :P.
Morning nyc adventure
Studying in New York offers a lot of great opportunities to go exploring with friends. On the morning this was filmed, my friends and I got up early to get cronuts (croissant donuts) from the world-famous bakery that invented them. Columbia has a subway station right on campus so it's really easy to get to all of the famous (or not-so-famous) places in New York that you've been dying to experience. Unfortunately, Columbia does not offer a discount on subway fare so each round trip costs a little over $5. However, Columbia does have many initiatives to get students out into the city, including offering free admission with a Columbia Student ID to most major museums in New York City including the Met and MoMA.
Which columbia dining hall is the best?
Columbia has three main dining halls: Ferris Booth Commons, John Jay Dining Hall, and JJ's! Ferris is located in the student center Lerner and they have the best food and desserts. JJ's has the best fast food and most comfortable atmosphere. John Jay is the most basic dining hall of all but at least they have sushi! Every dining hall is one swipe for a buffet-style meal! Eat up!
Jj's the unhealthy dining hall
JJ's is one of two dining halls in John Jay Hall. It's the one stop for a Columbia student on-the-go or if they're up for a greasy meal. Thanks to it's 22-hour open time, it is probably the most convenient, yet tiny, dining halls on campus. Order a smoothie, frozen yogurt, custom omelettes, fried chicken, burgers, and their famous mozz sticks here all for one meal swipe. Woohoo buffets!
Place to eat
As an International Student, I didn't choose any dining place at school, since all of my classes are in the evening. Therefore, I have never been to our school's dining hall, and I just simply cook by myself most of the time. I only know the John Jay Hall is one of the dining halls at school.
Columbia University in the City of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York John Jay Hall
John jay dining hall
John Jay Dining Hall is the best on campus at Columbia. There are 3 three dining halls at the campus. One is called Ferris, providing healthy and popular Amercian food. The other one is JJs Place, mainly serving some junk food :P.
Place to eat
As an International Student, I didn't choose any dining place at school, since all of my classes are in the evening. Therefore, I have never been to our school's dining hall, and I just simply cook by myself most of the time. I only know the John Jay Hall is one of the dining halls at school.