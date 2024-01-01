YOU'RE WATCHING
CUNY Brooklyn College Dining & Food
Getting lunch!
We do not have a dining plan, so many students will bring food from home, eat at local restaurants, or get fast food like McDonald's, Chipotle, or Panda Express around campus during common hours. Personally, I bring food 2 days a week and buy food 2 days a week. I like eating at our cafeteria because I love the sandwiches!
CUNY Brooklyn College
