The DH is a hub on campus, for sure. Upperclassmen, with their off-campus meal plans (or no meal plan at all) rely on underclassman to swipe them in for the all-you-can-eat stations of food ranging from hamburgers to vegan-friendly meals. Some people aren’t big fans of Sodexo, the catering company that provides the college food, but in all honesty, it’s at least a step up from the high school cafeteria. Oh, and there are flavor shots on the soda fountains. It’s fancy, peeps.