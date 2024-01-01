YOU'RE WATCHING
Flagler College-St Augustine Campus
Proctor library
Proctor Library has a great atmosphere for studying with a variety of areas tailored to the way you need to hit the books. With quiet rooms for those who need absolute silence, to open spaces, and group study rooms, it's no wonder it's so busy during midterms and finals.
Kenan hall
Kenan Hall, located next to Ponce, is an academic building where most general education courses take place such as English, Math, etc. There are a total of five floors with the fifth dedicated to offices for professors.
The heart of campus - west lawn
The Heart of Campus can be found on the west lawn where all buildings can be seen with ease. Most events like Club Night and De-Stress Day take place here and sometimes professors will take students out here for class.
St. augustine beach and life as an international student and rushing for a sorority!
The beaches in St. Augustine are a big factor as to why students choose to attend Flagler, especially since it's less than a ten minute drive from campus. My friends Clarisse and Christina are out of country and out of state students and they shed a light on what drew them to Flagler College. Clarisse is rushing sorority and she expresses her excitement and hopes for the semester.
Inside an fec dorm
Here's an inside look at dorming in FEC. All rooms accommodate up to two people and have a private bathroom, meaning you don't have to share it with suite mates unlike the other residence halls on campus. Every room has high ceilings with plenty of space to decorate and large windows that brighten the entire room.
