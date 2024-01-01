YOU'RE WATCHING
The grill is the go to for fried food, smoothies, or late night eats
Although the food may not be the best here, I'm glad thats the only bad thing people can say about Fordham. Bad food is a small price to have to pay for such an amazing college experience. The grill does have pretty good smoothies and french fries though from personal recommendation.
The go to sandwich place.
Honestly don't know what I would do without this sandwich place, probably starve. Shoutout to the guy who knows my order and starts making it as soon as I walk into the room, a true friend.
Fordham University (FU)
