Lawrence University Dining & Food
What's for dinner?
Lawrence is a small university with one dining hall (Andrew Commons) and one cafe (Kaplans). With each meal, Andrew Commons switches up their menu to provide you with all sorts of options to eat during the day. This also includes vegan and vegetarian options as well! Even the chefs at the cafe love to introduce new recipes almost every week that students get to try out!
