The Perry Cafeteria is one of three dining halls on campus we have to choose from. The Perry is one of the original dining halls that students ate at. The Perry is centrally located next to the Drill Field and the Student Union. You can use your block meal here, which is part of your meal plan or you can pay to eat here as well. Every Wednesday is their Southern Comfort Food day. That is their most popular day, because they serve fresh fried chicken or grilled chicken, mac and cheese, rice with buttered gravy on the side. For Thanksgiving, they serve fresh turkey, stuffing, yams, and cornbread.