YOU'RE WATCHING
Montclair State University (MSU) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
02:02
World fair!
Hi again! This is a video at the world fair! There was music and some dancing from other cultures! Also a lot of free food and fun games to spend some time with friends!
04:25
Sprague library and the amphitheater!
The Sprague Library is a must go! You'll be glad that it's open 24 hours during finals and that we have a huge variety of books that will help you with your papers and research! The amphitheater is also a must go, over the summer and fall is one pf the best places to hangout at and some classes (such as intro to theater) even do their lectures there which is awesome!!
03:16
Quick facts about montclair
Hi everybody! Nicole again :) In this video I talk about quick facts you should know about Montclair while you enjoy the view of my traveling experience around campus
03:37
Timelapse version of a day in the life
This is time-lapse walk through of one of my typical days at Montclair State! Here you get a good view of the campus and what goes on in a normal day full of classes :)
04:49
The center for environmental and life sciences
The Center for Environmental and Life Sciences is one of the science buildings we have, pharmaceutical research is developed there. The Terrace or Rooftop is one of my favorite places around campus because of the beautiful view of New York and how calm the city looks.
01:30
Montclair package place
Here is a quick video walking you through what it is like to pick up and receive packages from our package location on campus!
05:32
School of communicaion and media
The School of Communication and Media it's one of the newest buildings on campus, and it also has a beautiful view of New York City. It's based on the hands-on type of learning and it gives the students a chance to get to know the real media world.
02:21
Greek week!
Hi all! Greek week was a week before the start of the tour but I wanted to show you guys some of the stuff we did! We had a Greek Family Feud, a Royal Pageant (my sister Amanda won!), a Field Day and the Greek Showcase! We had so much fun!
Montclair State University (MSU)
02:02
World fair!
Hi again! This is a video at the world fair! There was music and some dancing from other cultures! Also a lot of free food and fun games to spend some time with friends!
04:25
Sprague library and the amphitheater!
The Sprague Library is a must go! You'll be glad that it's open 24 hours during finals and that we have a huge variety of books that will help you with your papers and research! The amphitheater is also a must go, over the summer and fall is one pf the best places to hangout at and some classes (such as intro to theater) even do their lectures there which is awesome!!
03:16
Quick facts about montclair
Hi everybody! Nicole again :) In this video I talk about quick facts you should know about Montclair while you enjoy the view of my traveling experience around campus
03:37
Timelapse version of a day in the life
This is time-lapse walk through of one of my typical days at Montclair State! Here you get a good view of the campus and what goes on in a normal day full of classes :)
04:49
The center for environmental and life sciences
The Center for Environmental and Life Sciences is one of the science buildings we have, pharmaceutical research is developed there. The Terrace or Rooftop is one of my favorite places around campus because of the beautiful view of New York and how calm the city looks.
01:30
Montclair package place
Here is a quick video walking you through what it is like to pick up and receive packages from our package location on campus!
05:32
School of communicaion and media
The School of Communication and Media it's one of the newest buildings on campus, and it also has a beautiful view of New York City. It's based on the hands-on type of learning and it gives the students a chance to get to know the real media world.
02:21
Greek week!
Hi all! Greek week was a week before the start of the tour but I wanted to show you guys some of the stuff we did! We had a Greek Family Feud, a Royal Pageant (my sister Amanda won!), a Field Day and the Greek Showcase! We had so much fun!