Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Montclair State University (MSU) Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

09:26
Day in my life at montclair state -- visiting seton hall!
Aimee Zheng Campus
Day in my life!
02:02
World fair!
Nicole Cortegana
Hi again! This is a video at the world fair! There was music and some dancing from other cultures! Also a lot of free food and fun games to spend some time with friends!
04:25
Sprague library and the amphitheater!
Nicole Cortegana Campus
The Sprague Library is a must go! You'll be glad that it's open 24 hours during finals and that we have a huge variety of books that will help you with your papers and research! The amphitheater is also a must go, over the summer and fall is one pf the best places to hangout at and some classes (such as intro to theater) even do their lectures there which is awesome!!
03:16
Quick facts about montclair
Nicole Cortegana Campus
Hi everybody! Nicole again :) In this video I talk about quick facts you should know about Montclair while you enjoy the view of my traveling experience around campus
03:37
Timelapse version of a day in the life
Kristen Brock Campus
This is time-lapse walk through of one of my typical days at Montclair State! Here you get a good view of the campus and what goes on in a normal day full of classes :)
04:49
The center for environmental and life sciences
Nicole Cortegana Campus
The Center for Environmental and Life Sciences is one of the science buildings we have, pharmaceutical research is developed there. The Terrace or Rooftop is one of my favorite places around campus because of the beautiful view of New York and how calm the city looks.
01:30
Montclair package place
Kristen Brock Campus
Here is a quick video walking you through what it is like to pick up and receive packages from our package location on campus!
05:32
School of communicaion and media
Nicole Cortegana Campus
The School of Communication and Media it's one of the newest buildings on campus, and it also has a beautiful view of New York City. It's based on the hands-on type of learning and it gives the students a chance to get to know the real media world.
02:21
Greek week!
Nicole Cortegana
Hi all! Greek week was a week before the start of the tour but I wanted to show you guys some of the stuff we did! We had a Greek Family Feud, a Royal Pageant (my sister Amanda won!), a Field Day and the Greek Showcase! We had so much fun!
04:16
Favorite buildings!
Nicole Cortegana Campus
The School of Business and University (uni) Hall are my two favorite buildings on campus! You'll have most of your lectures at Uni Hall and some of your gen eds. It's a really nice building that it turns to a war zone after 10 am until 6 pm
SHOW MORE

Montclair State University (MSU)

09:26
Day in my life at montclair state -- visiting seton hall!
Aimee Zheng Campus
Day in my life!
02:02
World fair!
Nicole Cortegana
Hi again! This is a video at the world fair! There was music and some dancing from other cultures! Also a lot of free food and fun games to spend some time with friends!
04:25
Sprague library and the amphitheater!
Nicole Cortegana Campus
The Sprague Library is a must go! You'll be glad that it's open 24 hours during finals and that we have a huge variety of books that will help you with your papers and research! The amphitheater is also a must go, over the summer and fall is one pf the best places to hangout at and some classes (such as intro to theater) even do their lectures there which is awesome!!
03:16
Quick facts about montclair
Nicole Cortegana Campus
Hi everybody! Nicole again :) In this video I talk about quick facts you should know about Montclair while you enjoy the view of my traveling experience around campus
03:37
Timelapse version of a day in the life
Kristen Brock Campus
This is time-lapse walk through of one of my typical days at Montclair State! Here you get a good view of the campus and what goes on in a normal day full of classes :)
04:49
The center for environmental and life sciences
Nicole Cortegana Campus
The Center for Environmental and Life Sciences is one of the science buildings we have, pharmaceutical research is developed there. The Terrace or Rooftop is one of my favorite places around campus because of the beautiful view of New York and how calm the city looks.
01:30
Montclair package place
Kristen Brock Campus
Here is a quick video walking you through what it is like to pick up and receive packages from our package location on campus!
05:32
School of communicaion and media
Nicole Cortegana Campus
The School of Communication and Media it's one of the newest buildings on campus, and it also has a beautiful view of New York City. It's based on the hands-on type of learning and it gives the students a chance to get to know the real media world.
02:21
Greek week!
Nicole Cortegana
Hi all! Greek week was a week before the start of the tour but I wanted to show you guys some of the stuff we did! We had a Greek Family Feud, a Royal Pageant (my sister Amanda won!), a Field Day and the Greek Showcase! We had so much fun!
04:16
Favorite buildings!
Nicole Cortegana Campus
The School of Business and University (uni) Hall are my two favorite buildings on campus! You'll have most of your lectures at Uni Hall and some of your gen eds. It's a really nice building that it turns to a war zone after 10 am until 6 pm
SHOW MORE
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved