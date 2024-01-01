YOU'RE WATCHING
Montclair State University (MSU) Dining & Food
06:06
Montclair dining options
Here is a quick video walking you through all of Montclair State's dining options on campus. We have a large variety of foods, so check out this video to see!
02:42
Best places to eat!
The Venture Cafe and the Student Center are the best places (in my opinion) to eat around campus! The options are really cheap and there's a huge variety of types of food! from Mexican and Chinease to the classical hamburguers and fried chicken! They also sale onthego stuff, which is the one I usually get when running from class to class. Ps: the salads at California Tortilla are the bomb ;)
