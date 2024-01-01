Sign Up
National Chengchi University (NCCU) Campus

Walk with me: i-house to lower campus
Campus
Every day, I walk from I-House to Lower Campus to get to my classes. Follow me along my route and explore the buildings I frequently visit on lower campus.
My favorite part of campus: mountain campus
Academics
NCCU's mountain campus has some of my favorite spots. Here, I introduce you all to the Art and Cultural Center-- which has amazing views of Taipei during the day and at night. It is also a relaxing place to study and hosts student performances!
Meet mae! on exchange in taipei
Campus
Hello CampusReel! My name is Mae, a junior from American University, currently studying abroad in Taipei, Taiwan at the National Chengchi University. In this video, I introduce myself and my program. I also talk about how my CampusReel tour of NCCU centers the exchange student perspective versus the experience of a local Taiwanese full-time degree student.
How does nccu make direct exchange students feel at home?
As a direct exchange student, you may have to be more proactive with finding a community on campus than other students who do different study abroad programs that center more of a group experience. In this video, I talk about how NCCU student organizations and offices on campus make us feel at home!
Food on campus ft. our dining hall
Food
NCCU's dining hall can get busy before and after classes. In this video, I show you where I like to get my coffee and breakfast near campus. In addition, we learn more about NCCU's dining hall and get a look at it.
Nccu hiking trails!
Campus
NCCU has hiking trails that on our campus that extend into the mountain in our area, Maokong Mountain! Maokong Mountain is home to many temples, tea houses, and tea farms! The fact that you can hike from our campus is one of my favorite things about NCCU.

My favorite part of campus: mountain campus
Academics
NCCU's mountain campus has some of my favorite spots. Here, I introduce you all to the Art and Cultural Center-- which has amazing views of Taipei during the day and at night. It is also a relaxing place to study and hosts student performances!

Food on campus ft. our dining hall
Food
NCCU's dining hall can get busy before and after classes. In this video, I show you where I like to get my coffee and breakfast near campus. In addition, we learn more about NCCU's dining hall and get a look at it.

Nccu hiking trails!
Campus
NCCU has hiking trails that on our campus that extend into the mountain in our area, Maokong Mountain! Maokong Mountain is home to many temples, tea houses, and tea farms! The fact that you can hike from our campus is one of my favorite things about NCCU.
