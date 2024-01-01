YOU'RE WATCHING
National Chengchi University (NCCU) Campus
05:15
Walk with me: i-house to lower campus
Every day, I walk from I-House to Lower Campus to get to my classes. Follow me along my route and explore the buildings I frequently visit on lower campus.
03:10
My favorite part of campus: mountain campus
NCCU's mountain campus has some of my favorite spots. Here, I introduce you all to the Art and Cultural Center-- which has amazing views of Taipei during the day and at night. It is also a relaxing place to study and hosts student performances!
01:51
Meet mae! on exchange in taipei
Hello CampusReel! My name is Mae, a junior from American University, currently studying abroad in Taipei, Taiwan at the National Chengchi University. In this video, I introduce myself and my program. I also talk about how my CampusReel tour of NCCU centers the exchange student perspective versus the experience of a local Taiwanese full-time degree student.
04:03
How does nccu make direct exchange students feel at home?
As a direct exchange student, you may have to be more proactive with finding a community on campus than other students who do different study abroad programs that center more of a group experience. In this video, I talk about how NCCU student organizations and offices on campus make us feel at home!
03:21
Food on campus ft. our dining hall
NCCU's dining hall can get busy before and after classes. In this video, I show you where I like to get my coffee and breakfast near campus. In addition, we learn more about NCCU's dining hall and get a look at it.
