Gianna explains how ncc meal plans work
At NCC, students who choose to live-on campus will automatically receive a meal plan and those who commute can pay additionally for a reduced version of a typical meal plan. Meals plans consist of Swipes and Bonus Bucks; Swipes act as a "meal" and can provide you access to any meal listed on a Swipe Menu at one of the dining halls, while Bonus Bucks act as a loaded amount on a debit card (ie. Normal Meal Plans comes with $150 Bonus Bucks) and are deducted by a set price rather than a single digit. Leftover Bonus Bucks roll over to the following trimester/semester while Swipes do not. You can use your NCC ID when swiping or purchasing food with Bonus Bucks on-campus.
Gianna eats at the cage
The Cage is one of NCC's many dining options on-campus. From Papa John's to Moe's, there are a variety of ways to enjoy a meal on the go or while dining in with friends. You can use swipes or bonus bucks at The Cage and can opt for a entree, side and drink for one swipe at the grill or a tasty burrito bowl, like Gianna does, for just a swipe.
