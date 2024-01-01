At NCC, students who choose to live-on campus will automatically receive a meal plan and those who commute can pay additionally for a reduced version of a typical meal plan. Meals plans consist of Swipes and Bonus Bucks; Swipes act as a "meal" and can provide you access to any meal listed on a Swipe Menu at one of the dining halls, while Bonus Bucks act as a loaded amount on a debit card (ie. Normal Meal Plans comes with $150 Bonus Bucks) and are deducted by a set price rather than a single digit. Leftover Bonus Bucks roll over to the following trimester/semester while Swipes do not. You can use your NCC ID when swiping or purchasing food with Bonus Bucks on-campus.