00:59
Chris gives you a tour of "the union"
The Union is a massive staple on the OSU campus. The Ohio Union was the first student union at a public university, and the initiative was led by Aaron Cohn, who is considered the "Father of the Union".
00:34
Fine dining: 12th avenue bread co.
Christina’s favorite place to eat meals and grab snacks on campus!
00:56
Chris shows you some of the dining options on campus!
There are different types of dining plans depending on the amount of food you want and the frequency at which you want it!
01:09
Check out the ohio union
The Ohio State University's student union is one of the most inviting buildings on campus. From student organization meetings, to career fairs, and even my personal favorite, their delicious food options in the cafe.
