It is a fact, a true Ohio University will always go to the games to watch the halftime show! Halftime of the gym is when the most EXCITING band in the land comes out to perform, Marching 110 band! Marching 110 consists of 110 students of all classes and majors. While the football and basketball games are always fun to watch, nothing will be the excitement you have when Marching 110 performs. Also don't feel bad if after Marching 110 performs and you want to leave, we all do it!