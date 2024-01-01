YOU'RE WATCHING
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) Campus
What your classroom here at ou might looking like
You will mostly see 3 sizes of classes at Ohio University, big 150-250 lecture classes, medium 60 student classes, and the most typically 20 student classes. No matter the class size, if you introduce yourself to your professor they will remember you!
Ohio university: being in the middle of nowhere is awesome!
Ohio University is in a small town called Athens in southeast Ohio. While so may think that a college in a rural area would be boring anyone who goes to Ohio University would say that is absolutely not true!
Annmarie in front of the templeton-blackburn alumni memorial auditorium
The Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, or "The Auditorium" for short, is where many school productions are held. Ohio University invites many artists and bands to preform concerts here. Also throughout the year many scientists and professionals come and present their work and knowledge. Many to most times these productions are free to Ohio University students!
Ping rec center and how to overcome gymtimidation!!
Ping Rec Center is where you will find all the healthiest bobcats on campus! Working out next to a big muscle head super senior can be intimidating, especially in a new gym. Take a weight lifting class and get college credit for workout and I promise that muscle head will be asking you if you take pre-workout! Bored of the same routine? Go sign up for a free yoga class and destress while you strengthen your muscles! But get to the class early cause they fill up fast!
Fact: a bobcat only goes to the game for the halftime show!
It is a fact, a true Ohio University will always go to the games to watch the halftime show! Halftime of the gym is when the most EXCITING band in the land comes out to perform, Marching 110 band! Marching 110 consists of 110 students of all classes and majors. While the football and basketball games are always fun to watch, nothing will be the excitement you have when Marching 110 performs. Also don't feel bad if after Marching 110 performs and you want to leave, we all do it!
The bike path and a view you can't get anywhere else!
The bike path is the perfect place for a run with a view or a relaxing long board ride. If you are worried about not getting home before dark, there are light post to light the path and also blue emergency boxes along the portion that runs along campus. Miley said it's the climb and anyone who has made the journey would agree but once you are on the top of Bong Hill you can see all of Athens and it is gorgeous!
Welcome to the schoonover center!! and also the luxury of having chairs everywhere
The Schooner Center for Communication is where most Scripps College of Communication classes our held. Scripps is national ranked as one of the best schools for communications. Like in the Schooner Center, Ohio University buildings are filled with desks and chairs throughout the hallways to maximize their students abilities to productive between classes.
Inside the grover center
The Grover Center is one of the numerous campus classroom building we have on campus. Inside the Grover center is where the College of Health Sciences and Professors is and also the College of Fine Arts. Many of the classroom building hold different colleges' courses. If your major falls under that college, except a lot of your time to be in the building!
Introducing an ohio university student, annmarie!
Hi, my name is AnnMarie and I am a junior here at Ohio University! I am double majoring in anthropology and environmental health. I am super excited to show you around campus! Go bobcats!
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) Carr Hall
Take a peak inside masyn's dorm room
AnnMarie visits her friend, Masyn, that lives in a dorm called Carr. Carr is a newer dorm to campus and is suit style. Suit styles are mostly available as 2 doubles dorm rooms with a connecting bathroom although some rooms are singles or triples. At Ohio University there is also traditional communal bathroom style dorm rooms and also mod style dorm rooms. Mod style dorms are shared living rooms amongst 10-12 people with 5-6 people sharing one bathroom
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) Grover Center
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) Hockhocking Adena Bikeway
