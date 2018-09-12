Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)
2024 Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)?
What type of housing does Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|90.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|1.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|5.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|3.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|1.0
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Ohio University-Main Campus (OU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) feel like home!
What are the dimensions of Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) dorm rooms?
The Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
