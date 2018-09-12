Sign Up
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)

2024 Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)?

What type of housing does Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 90.0
Women's Dorms true 1.0
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 5.0
Fraternity Housing true 3.0
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true 1.0
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Ohio University-Main Campus (OU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) dorm rooms?

The Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:16
Living off campus at ohio university
Dorms
At Ohio University, a student can live off campus starting their junior year. It is a completely different from living in the dorms with their pros and cons. Make sure you sign your lease at least 8 months in advance because you don't want to be suck a mile away from campus.
01:24
Take a peak inside masyn's dorm room
Dorms
AnnMarie visits her friend, Masyn, that lives in a dorm called Carr. Carr is a newer dorm to campus and is suit style. Suit styles are mostly available as 2 doubles dorm rooms with a connecting bathroom although some rooms are singles or triples. At Ohio University there is also traditional communal bathroom style dorm rooms and also mod style dorm rooms. Mod style dorms are shared living rooms amongst 10-12 people with 5-6 people sharing one bathroom

