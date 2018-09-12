What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)?

What type of housing does Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true 90.0 Women's Dorms true 1.0 Men's Dorms true - Sorority Housing true 5.0 Fraternity Housing true 3.0 Single-student Apartments true - Married Student Apartments true - Special Houses for Disable Students true - Special Houses for International Students true 1.0 Cooperative Houses true - Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Ohio University-Main Campus (OU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) dorm rooms?

The Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

