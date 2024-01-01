Sign Up
Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) Dining & Food

00:14
Aglio!
Food
Aglio has pizza and pasta every every evening on a rotating schedule. They shake it up and offer many different options that typically include a Vegetarian/Vegan option as well!
00:06
Cereal for dinner?
Food
Not much to say, but if cereal is your thing, it's available at dinner too. Who doesn't want to just eat Lucky Charms for dinner?
00:30
Intro to dinner
Food
Inside our Anderson University Center (AUC) we have our main dining hall "The Commons". All students who have meal swipes come and eat here in the evenings. Come take a look at all the different options available inside!
01:51
Old main market and the anderson university center
Food
Old Main Market (known as Omm) on campus is our main stop for food snacks and drinks for students. Come take a look inside at the different options we have available. One of the best parts about OMM is that it's open late! You can stop by as late as 1:00am to get snacks if you're out late studying or socializing.
00:20
The commons during dinner
Food
Around 5:30, The Commons gets packed. Lots of students wrap up class and come in to eat here. It's always a great social place where I try to eat with different friends every evening depending on who is around!
00:08
Make-your-own sandwich stop!
Food
Here is a short video showcasing our Good Things station at dinner. Good Things is the deli station with custom made sandwiches
00:21
Salad bar
Food
PLU Has multiple options at dinner, one of them is a salad bar! load up on some great fresh vegetables. The salad bar is packed with many local and organic produce items is available for lunch and dinner every day.
01:49
Crave, cross cultures, fruit, and drinks!
Food
In this video of The Common's we'll take a look at the evening options at Crave and Cross Cultures, as well as the various fruit available this evening and our Pepsi and Coffee Machines. The Crave serves burgers, fries, and other similar favories. Cross cultures serves world cuisine throughout the week. Tonight is Taco night! Beverages include a Pepsi fountain with a wide variety of choices, water, and Seattle's Best Coffee available all day.
01:00
Take a look at the dining area!
Food
After you get all your delicious food that we have available in The Commons, come find a place to sit! We have lots of condiments available, then find a place in the circle, or in some comfy seats by the TV and windows. If it's a nice day, there's outdoor seating available as well!

