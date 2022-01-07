How effective are Red Lake Nation College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Red Lake Nation College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Red Lake Nation College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Red Lake Nation College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Red Lake Nation College campus by taking you around Red Lake. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Red Lake Nation College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Red Lake Nation College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Red Lake Nation College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Red Lake Nation College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Red Lake Nation College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Red Lake Nation College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Red Lake Nation College?

For your convenience, below is a list of Red Lake Nation College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Red Lake Nation College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Red Lake Nation College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Red Lake Nation College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Red Lake Nation College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Red Lake Nation College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Red Lake Nation College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Red Lake Nation College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Red Lake Nation College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Red Lake Nation College and Red Lake during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.