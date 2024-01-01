Sign Up
Rutgers University-New Brunswick Dining & Food

00:44
Walking into sbrower common (college ave. dining hall)
Food
walking into and checking out Brower Commons
01:14
Froyo on campus
Leila Hertz Food
On Livinngston Campus, there is a 16 Handles. Lots of students come here to hang out and grab a bite of fresh froyo. Music: https://www.bensound.com
01:00
Starbucks truck on campus
Leila Hertz Food
Every day of the week, there is a Starbucks truck on a various campus here at Rutgers. Students wait on line to order a drink from the truck on their way to class or on their way to studying. You can see the schedule by following the Starbucks Truck on twitter.
00:33
Showing off ru hungry
Food
Grant talks about the famous RU Hungry, now located at The Yard. Grant talks about Rutgers staple is over 40 years old and serves the Rutgers community and its students at all hours of the day.
01:39
The yard on college avenue campus
Amna Ahmed Food
The Yard is a community space at the heart of the campus, bringing students and visitors alike together. You can enjoy a movie on the jumbo-tron or grab some food from one of the many dining places available!
00:22
Walking through livingston dining commons
Food
walking around in the Livingston Dining Hall
00:08
Intro to - interview with jolie
Grant King Food
Intro to our interview with another Campus Reel Ambassador, Jolie Wang
02:07
Livingston dining hall
Food
This is the flagship Dining Hall at Rutgers University, its great!
00:25
Starbucks truck
Amna Ahmed Food
The Starbucks truck sets up on a different campus each day of the week from 10am-7pm. It accepts a meal swipe value up to $9.
00:51
Poke bowls on campus
Leila Hertz Food
On George St, there is a poke bowls restaurant called Poke Nagomi! My friends and I come here when we want a good sushi bowl! Music: https://www.bensound.com
