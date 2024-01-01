YOU'RE WATCHING
Rutgers University-New Brunswick Dining & Food
00:44
Walking into sbrower common (college ave. dining hall)
walking into and checking out Brower Commons
01:14
Froyo on campus
On Livinngston Campus, there is a 16 Handles. Lots of students come here to hang out and grab a bite of fresh froyo. Music: https://www.bensound.com
01:00
Starbucks truck on campus
Every day of the week, there is a Starbucks truck on a various campus here at Rutgers. Students wait on line to order a drink from the truck on their way to class or on their way to studying. You can see the schedule by following the Starbucks Truck on twitter.
00:33
Showing off ru hungry
Grant talks about the famous RU Hungry, now located at The Yard. Grant talks about Rutgers staple is over 40 years old and serves the Rutgers community and its students at all hours of the day.
01:39
The yard on college avenue campus
The Yard is a community space at the heart of the campus, bringing students and visitors alike together. You can enjoy a movie on the jumbo-tron or grab some food from one of the many dining places available!
00:08
00:25
