All Dining & Food Reviews
01:46
Here in the middle of campus!
The Quad is called The Courtyard. All SHSU events are held in this area, even organizations come here to advertise or sell products to students.
01:21
Generals market walkthrough
Generals Market has been opened for about a year now, and it has amazing quality for food and many things to choose from. You can choose many things from the salad, and sandwich bar.