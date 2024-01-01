The Murray-Atkins Dining Hall, a.k.a D-hall, is the only dining hall on campus. It's open from 7 am- 11 pm and it has a variety of really delicious food that changes every day and has won multiple awards. During odd hours of the day D-hall is a good place to study and have some snacks. Twice every semester there are theme dinners when the food is especially good and the dining hall is decorated by our talented team of crafters. Freshmen and everyone that lives in the dorms will have the unlimited meal plan which grants you access to an infinite amount of swipes everyday and three guest swipes.