Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Southern Methodist University (SMU) Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

03:42
Isabel shows you around the best place to eat lunch on campus: umph!
Isabel Costian Food
Welcome to Umphrey Lee Dining Commons, which was named after SMU's 4th president! Lovingly referred to as "Umph" by students, the dining hall is one of three locations to use meal swipes on campus. Isabel takes you through the different meal stations during lunchtime. Tip: You have to go downstairs in order to access the dining hall, but you can find classes in subjects like economics, journalism, and advertising on the 1st and 2nd floors!
02:34
Isabel walks you through arnold dining commons
Isabel Costian Food
Isabel takes you around Arnold Dining Commons in the space between lunch and dinner. While there may not be many people present, there are still lots of different food options, which can be extremely helpful when you're in a pinch or just generally have a difficult schedule. This dining hall is usually the spot for an early dinner, while our third dining hall, Mac's Place, is the best spot for a late dinner.
01:48
Isabel takes on tacos mariachi in lower greenville
Isabel Costian Food
If you're not familiar with Dallas cuisine, Tex-Mex is a huge deal (with tacos being one of the main food groups). Just around SMU, there's Digg's Tacos, Torchy's Tacos, Rusty Taco, and Velvet Taco...and the list goes on. While SMU students love these restaurants, it's always great to try new ones! Isabel and a group of her friends from Boaz decided to try a new restaurant called Tacos Mariachi in a pretty part of Dallas called Lower Greenville.
01:47
Isabel embarks on a time-honored tradition at smu: brunch!
Isabel Costian Food
Part of the magic of SMU is that it's located in DFW, a gigantic metroplex where you have unlimited choices for restaurants, shops, and entertainment! Isabel takes you to Plano, a nearby suburb, to experience a longhand tradition by students: brunch! This was a casual, more-breakfast-than-lunch experience, but brunch can sometimes be a fancy and hours-long affair, so make sure you make room for it when you're here at SMU!

Southern Methodist University (SMU)

01:48
Isabel takes on tacos mariachi in lower greenville
Isabel Costian Food
If you're not familiar with Dallas cuisine, Tex-Mex is a huge deal (with tacos being one of the main food groups). Just around SMU, there's Digg's Tacos, Torchy's Tacos, Rusty Taco, and Velvet Taco...and the list goes on. While SMU students love these restaurants, it's always great to try new ones! Isabel and a group of her friends from Boaz decided to try a new restaurant called Tacos Mariachi in a pretty part of Dallas called Lower Greenville.

Southern Methodist University (SMU) Arnold Dining Commons

02:34
Isabel walks you through arnold dining commons
Isabel Costian Food
Isabel takes you around Arnold Dining Commons in the space between lunch and dinner. While there may not be many people present, there are still lots of different food options, which can be extremely helpful when you're in a pinch or just generally have a difficult schedule. This dining hall is usually the spot for an early dinner, while our third dining hall, Mac's Place, is the best spot for a late dinner.

Southern Methodist University (SMU) Legacy Hall

01:47
Isabel embarks on a time-honored tradition at smu: brunch!
Isabel Costian Food
Part of the magic of SMU is that it's located in DFW, a gigantic metroplex where you have unlimited choices for restaurants, shops, and entertainment! Isabel takes you to Plano, a nearby suburb, to experience a longhand tradition by students: brunch! This was a casual, more-breakfast-than-lunch experience, but brunch can sometimes be a fancy and hours-long affair, so make sure you make room for it when you're here at SMU!

Southern Methodist University (SMU) Umphrey Lee Center

03:42
Isabel shows you around the best place to eat lunch on campus: umph!
Isabel Costian Food
Welcome to Umphrey Lee Dining Commons, which was named after SMU's 4th president! Lovingly referred to as "Umph" by students, the dining hall is one of three locations to use meal swipes on campus. Isabel takes you through the different meal stations during lunchtime. Tip: You have to go downstairs in order to access the dining hall, but you can find classes in subjects like economics, journalism, and advertising on the 1st and 2nd floors!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved