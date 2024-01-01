YOU'RE WATCHING
Southern Methodist University (SMU) Dining & Food
Isabel shows you around the best place to eat lunch on campus: umph!
Welcome to Umphrey Lee Dining Commons, which was named after SMU's 4th president! Lovingly referred to as "Umph" by students, the dining hall is one of three locations to use meal swipes on campus. Isabel takes you through the different meal stations during lunchtime. Tip: You have to go downstairs in order to access the dining hall, but you can find classes in subjects like economics, journalism, and advertising on the 1st and 2nd floors!
Isabel walks you through arnold dining commons
Isabel takes you around Arnold Dining Commons in the space between lunch and dinner. While there may not be many people present, there are still lots of different food options, which can be extremely helpful when you're in a pinch or just generally have a difficult schedule. This dining hall is usually the spot for an early dinner, while our third dining hall, Mac's Place, is the best spot for a late dinner.
Isabel takes on tacos mariachi in lower greenville
If you're not familiar with Dallas cuisine, Tex-Mex is a huge deal (with tacos being one of the main food groups). Just around SMU, there's Digg's Tacos, Torchy's Tacos, Rusty Taco, and Velvet Taco...and the list goes on. While SMU students love these restaurants, it's always great to try new ones! Isabel and a group of her friends from Boaz decided to try a new restaurant called Tacos Mariachi in a pretty part of Dallas called Lower Greenville.
Isabel embarks on a time-honored tradition at smu: brunch!
Part of the magic of SMU is that it's located in DFW, a gigantic metroplex where you have unlimited choices for restaurants, shops, and entertainment! Isabel takes you to Plano, a nearby suburb, to experience a longhand tradition by students: brunch! This was a casual, more-breakfast-than-lunch experience, but brunch can sometimes be a fancy and hours-long affair, so make sure you make room for it when you're here at SMU!
Southern Methodist University (SMU)
Southern Methodist University (SMU) Arnold Dining Commons
Southern Methodist University (SMU) Legacy Hall
Southern Methodist University (SMU) Umphrey Lee Center
