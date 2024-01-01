YOU'RE WATCHING
Stonehill College Dining & Food
A brutally honest review about food on campus
I'm sure you are wondering about what the food is like on campus. In this video, I give my real and honest review about the food after explaining all the options we have available on campus. Since I am vegan I have found it really hard to eat on campus so I hope that can provide some context if you have some type of dietary restriction.
Stonehill College
