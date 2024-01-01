YOU'RE WATCHING
SUNY College at Oswego Dining & Food
The food get repetitive sometimes...emma will tell you the rest;)
We are eating at Littlepage Dining Hall which is located underground of both Oneida and Onondaga Hall. Oneida and Onondaga are connected through tunnels which is good for the winter. We don't have to walk outside to get to Littlepage to eat instead we walked through these tunnels. Most Residents halls are connected and has tunnels that connects them. We have 5 dining halls. In the west side (where Onondaga, Oneida, Seneca, Cayuga Resident Halls are located. The west side is known for PARRRRTTTTYYY! So if you're an outgoing person and likes to have fun, the west side is for you) we have the Littlepage and Pathfinder Dining Halls. Each dining halls has specialty. Littlepage is known for its soup and the salad bar while Pathfinder serves mostly fajita grills, burgers and more! The Lakeside Dining Hall is located in the lakeside resident communities. Cooper, the biggest dining hall, is located between Hart and Funnel Hall which stands in the center of the campus.
Tasty treats, starbucks coffee and events at lake effect cafe!
The Lake Effect Cafe is located in the library. They served Starbucks coffee, tasty goodies ( such as cookies, danish, etc.) and they do fun events for the students to do such as the Open Mic Night (every Thursday). The Open Mic Night is when students can show off their talents or hidden talents, recite poetry or do a stand up comedy. It is really fun and I enjoy it every time I go. Open Mic Night is one of our tradition here at SUNY Oswego. I used to be part of the Peer Educator last semester and we are incharge of the Open Mic Nights and other events going on in campus. I had a blast and definitely made me more involve. Also, not only its a fun place to chill at, students can study here too.
Corey and jenna show on campus cafes
we are currently in Penfield Library and this is my friend Jenna help me film. Getting a starbucks at the cafe .
SUNY College at Oswego
SUNY College at Oswego Cooper Dining Hall
SUNY College at Oswego Penfield Library
