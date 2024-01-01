Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

SUNY College at Oswego Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

00:42
The food get repetitive sometimes...emma will tell you the rest;)
Carla Pamela Aquino Food
We are eating at Littlepage Dining Hall which is located underground of both Oneida and Onondaga Hall. Oneida and Onondaga are connected through tunnels which is good for the winter. We don't have to walk outside to get to Littlepage to eat instead we walked through these tunnels. Most Residents halls are connected and has tunnels that connects them. We have 5 dining halls. In the west side (where Onondaga, Oneida, Seneca, Cayuga Resident Halls are located. The west side is known for PARRRRTTTTYYY! So if you're an outgoing person and likes to have fun, the west side is for you) we have the Littlepage and Pathfinder Dining Halls. Each dining halls has specialty. Littlepage is known for its soup and the salad bar while Pathfinder serves mostly fajita grills, burgers and more! The Lakeside Dining Hall is located in the lakeside resident communities. Cooper, the biggest dining hall, is located between Hart and Funnel Hall which stands in the center of the campus.
01:11
Tasty treats, starbucks coffee and events at lake effect cafe!
Food
The Lake Effect Cafe is located in the library. They served Starbucks coffee, tasty goodies ( such as cookies, danish, etc.) and they do fun events for the students to do such as the Open Mic Night (every Thursday). The Open Mic Night is when students can show off their talents or hidden talents, recite poetry or do a stand up comedy. It is really fun and I enjoy it every time I go. Open Mic Night is one of our tradition here at SUNY Oswego. I used to be part of the Peer Educator last semester and we are incharge of the Open Mic Nights and other events going on in campus. I had a blast and definitely made me more involve. Also, not only its a fun place to chill at, students can study here too.
00:27
Corey and jenna show on campus cafes
Food
we are currently in Penfield Library and this is my friend Jenna help me film. Getting a starbucks at the cafe .
01:36
cooper dining hall
Food
Corey Shows What Cooper Dining Hall Is Like

SUNY College at Oswego

00:42
The food get repetitive sometimes...emma will tell you the rest;)
Carla Pamela Aquino Food
We are eating at Littlepage Dining Hall which is located underground of both Oneida and Onondaga Hall. Oneida and Onondaga are connected through tunnels which is good for the winter. We don't have to walk outside to get to Littlepage to eat instead we walked through these tunnels. Most Residents halls are connected and has tunnels that connects them. We have 5 dining halls. In the west side (where Onondaga, Oneida, Seneca, Cayuga Resident Halls are located. The west side is known for PARRRRTTTTYYY! So if you're an outgoing person and likes to have fun, the west side is for you) we have the Littlepage and Pathfinder Dining Halls. Each dining halls has specialty. Littlepage is known for its soup and the salad bar while Pathfinder serves mostly fajita grills, burgers and more! The Lakeside Dining Hall is located in the lakeside resident communities. Cooper, the biggest dining hall, is located between Hart and Funnel Hall which stands in the center of the campus.

SUNY College at Oswego Cooper Dining Hall

01:36
cooper dining hall
Food
Corey Shows What Cooper Dining Hall Is Like

SUNY College at Oswego Penfield Library

01:11
Tasty treats, starbucks coffee and events at lake effect cafe!
Food
The Lake Effect Cafe is located in the library. They served Starbucks coffee, tasty goodies ( such as cookies, danish, etc.) and they do fun events for the students to do such as the Open Mic Night (every Thursday). The Open Mic Night is when students can show off their talents or hidden talents, recite poetry or do a stand up comedy. It is really fun and I enjoy it every time I go. Open Mic Night is one of our tradition here at SUNY Oswego. I used to be part of the Peer Educator last semester and we are incharge of the Open Mic Nights and other events going on in campus. I had a blast and definitely made me more involve. Also, not only its a fun place to chill at, students can study here too.
00:27
Corey and jenna show on campus cafes
Food
we are currently in Penfield Library and this is my friend Jenna help me film. Getting a starbucks at the cafe .
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved