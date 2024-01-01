We are eating at Littlepage Dining Hall which is located underground of both Oneida and Onondaga Hall. Oneida and Onondaga are connected through tunnels which is good for the winter. We don't have to walk outside to get to Littlepage to eat instead we walked through these tunnels. Most Residents halls are connected and has tunnels that connects them. We have 5 dining halls. In the west side (where Onondaga, Oneida, Seneca, Cayuga Resident Halls are located. The west side is known for PARRRRTTTTYYY! So if you're an outgoing person and likes to have fun, the west side is for you) we have the Littlepage and Pathfinder Dining Halls. Each dining halls has specialty. Littlepage is known for its soup and the salad bar while Pathfinder serves mostly fajita grills, burgers and more! The Lakeside Dining Hall is located in the lakeside resident communities. Cooper, the biggest dining hall, is located between Hart and Funnel Hall which stands in the center of the campus.